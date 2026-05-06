Star of Here We Go. Nominated for actress in a comedy

Last year, you were nominated for Lizzie in Rivals and this year for Rachel in Here We Go. What do they have in common?

I knew I wasn’t going to win last year and I know I’m not going to win this year, so there’s that. The amazing Jessica Gunning won last year for Baby Reindeer, and rightly so. I’m not going to say who I think will win this year but it won’t be me and I’m totally OK with that. It means that you don’t have to prepare a “funny” speech and you can just relax.

Would you say that you and Jim Howick, who plays your husband Paul and is also nominated for a Bafta, are very much a double act?

Even though playing it can leave you feeling really stressed, I do really enjoy how quickly they get to such a fever pitch of being incredibly cross with each other. When we started, I remember thinking, “Is this potentially over the top?” at how hysterical I get, and then – and I hope they don’t mind me saying this – I spent time with my parents and realised that Paul and Rachel’s is a very authentic relationship.

Next up, you’re playing Mrs Weasley in the new Harry Potter TV adaptation. Was it an easy decision to take the role?

I’m a mother and my children would never have forgiven me if I hadn’t taken the part. So from that point of view, it was a complete no-brainer.

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Keeping Up Appearances

    1990

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    PG

    Sitcom starring Patricia Routledge as social-climbing snob Hyacinth Bucket. Other regular characters include long-suffering husband Richard and sisters Violet, Daisy and Rose.
  • Only Fools and Horses

    1981

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    12

    British sitcom following the misadventures of Peckham market trader Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter, played by David Jason, and his younger brother and apprentice Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst).
  • Inside No 9

    2014

    Comedy

    Crime/detective

    18

    An anthology of darkly comic tales written by and starring Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, with each one taking place in a different residence behind a door marked number 9.
  • Everybody Loves Raymond

    1996

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    12

    American sitcom about New York sportswriter Raymond (Ray Romano), who makes light of every situation and tries to avoid taking on any kind of responsibility at home.
  • I'm Alan Partridge

    1997

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy series with Steve Coogan. Failed TV presenter Alan Partridge has been reduced to working the graveyard slot on Radio Norwich, but he desperately wants to return to TV in any capacity.
  • French and Saunders

    1987

    Comedy

    15

    Sketch show written by and starring Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. It features a mix of bickering banter between the pair, movie spoofs, musical pastiche and special guests.
  • Butterflies

    1978

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    PG

    Ria Parkinson's husband Ben and her grown-up sons take her for granted in this sitcom. She becomes increasingly dissatisfied and strikes up a friendship with a lonely executive, Leonard.
  • Dear John

    1986

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    12

    British sitcom exploring the fortunes of John Lacey (Ralph Bates) after his wife leaves him for his best friend.
  • Red Dwarf

    1988

    Sci-fi

    Sitcom

    PG

    Sci-fi comedy about the last human alive and his friends, set in a vessel known as Red Dwarf, which belongs to the Jupiter Mining Corporation. Craig Charles and Chris Barrie star.
  • 'Allo 'Allo!

    1982

    Drama

    Sitcom

    PG

    Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft's British sitcom set in the Second World War charting the misadventures of womanising cafe owner Rene Artois (Gorden Kaye) in a town in Nazi-occupied France.
See more Katherine Parkinson's Top 10 Picks

Authors

A bearded Gareth McLean sits before a dark green backgrounded, looking at the camera and smiling gently
Gareth McLean

Gareth McLean has been writing about television for nearly 30 years. As a critic, he's reviewed thousands of programmes. As a feature writer, he's interviewed hundreds of people, from Liza Minnelli to Jimmy Savile. He has also written for TV.

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