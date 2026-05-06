Creator, writer and star of Such Brave Girls. Nominated for writer: comedy at the Bafta Craft awards

What’s your writing process for Such Brave Girls?

Often my sister Lizzie and I will regroup at the end of the week, and 10 anecdotes will come out of that, plus some mad logic that we’ve had about something. And then I write them down!

Your sister plays your character’s sister in the show – what’s that like?

I think I would have let them not cast me, but I definitely wanted Lizzie to be in it. I hadn’t seen someone like her on TV before – she’s so funny, so confident, so boisterous.

You were lucky she was good, then!

I know, the relief! She was incredible, but I knew she would be. We’ve always found the humour in dark stuff that happened to us. At one time I had just come out of hospital and she was in loads of debt, and that was the genesis of the show – where we could start our story.

Who are the comedy writers you admire?

I love Jesse Armstrong [Peep Show, Succession] so much. He was so encouraging about series one. He said with series two, it’ll feel like you’re writing fan fiction of series one, but you just need to lean into it and service the characters. And then he did notes on series two, and was a really good sounding board. And also my script editor, Cameron Loxdale – he’s like my best mate. HF

Such Brave Girls series 1–2 are available to watch on iPlayer

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • The Simpsons

    1989

    Animation

    Comedy

    PG

    Animated sitcom set in the fictional town of Springfield. It parodies aspects of American life through the eyes of a blue-collar family - Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie.
  • Friends

    1994

    Sitcom

    Comedy

    PG

    American sitcom following the lives of six friends living in Manhattan. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.
  • The Rehearsal

    2022

    Comedy

    Documentary

    15

    Nathan Fielder helps ordinary people rehearse difficult conversations or life events through the use of sets and actors hired to re-create real situations. Comedy, starring Nathan Fielder
  • SpongeBob SquarePants

    1999

    Children's

    Animation

    PG

    Animated series following the adventures of the title character and his friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom, including his pet snail Gary and Patrick the dull-witted starfish.
  • Stath Lets Flats

    2018

    Comedy

    Sitcom

    15

    Comedy with Jamie Demetriou. He plays an incompetent Greek-Cypriot lettings agent who works for his family's business, which is struggling to compete against the slicker operation next door.
  • Sally4Ever

    2018

    Comedy

    Romance

    For 10 years Sally has lived a dull suburban life with David. But on the night he asks her to marry him, Sally has a crisis and embarks on a wild affair with Emma, a seductive, charismatic, boho actress, singer, musician, poet and author. Comedy, starring Julia Davis
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    2005

    Comedy

    15

    American sitcom following a group of friends who run a dilapidated Irish bar in Philadelphia, but spend most of their time scheming. Danny DeVito joined the cast in Season 2.
  • Veep

    2012

    Comedy

    Drama

    18

    American political satire. Former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she hoped and everything that everyone ever warned her about.
  • Peep Show

    2004

    Comedy

    Sitcom

    18

    The sitcom follows the lives of flatmates Mark and Jeremy, their friends and work colleagues. Mark is sensible and careful, but Jeremy is outgoing and has more success with the opposite sex.
See more Kat Sadler's Top 10 Comedy Picks

Authors

Huw FullertonCommissioning Editor

Huw Fullerton is a Commissioning Editor for Radio Times magazine, covering Entertainment, Comedy and Specialist Drama.

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