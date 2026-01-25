Ad

  • The Life of Chuck

    2024

    Drama

    Fantasy

    15

    A life-affirming, genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. Fantasy drama, starring Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay and Benjamin Pajak
  • Ballerina

    2025

    Action

    Thriller

    15

    An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father's death.
  • One Life

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    12A

    Biographical drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn. In 1938, young British stockbroker Nicholas Winton visits Prague and becomes involved in an audacious plan to evacuate hundreds of Jewish children before the Nazis close the borders. Decades later, Winton's records of the mission reawaken painful memories of the youngsters he couldn't save - and set him on an unexpected path to laying his ghosts to rest.
  • Knock at the Cabin

    2023

    Horror

    Mystery

    15

    Horror thriller starring Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Dave Bautista. Eric and Andrew, along with their young daughter, are vacationing in the remote woodland of Pennsylvania. Their stay is interrupted when four strangers wielding makeshift weapons break in and issue an ultimatum: to prevent the end of the world, one member of the family must offer themselves as sacrifice.
  • Bird

    2024

    Drama

    15

    Coming-of-age drama starring Nykika Adams, Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski. Lonely twelve-year-old Bailey lives in a squat with her father Bug and half-brother Hunter. Unhappy when her father decides to remarry and alienated by her mother's abusive boyfriend, Bailey seeks solace in her love of birds. By chance she meets a mysterious man named Bird and agrees to help him find his own mother who disappeared many years ago.
  • Slow West

    2015

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    A Scottish teenager travels to America at the end of the 19th century. He travels across the frontier in the hope of being reunited with the woman he loves, aided in his travels by a mysterious drifter and stalked through the wilderness by an outlaw. Western, starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Michael Fassbender
  • Afire

    2023

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Thomas Schubert and Paula Beer. Struggling to complete his second novel, author Leon accompanies his artist friend on a creative retreat in northern Germany. Arriving at their remote holiday home, both are surprised to find a young woman, Nadja, already staying there. Over the coming days, emotions run wild among the group while ecological disaster brews just a few miles away.
  • Cocaine Bear

    2023

    Comedy

    Thriller

    15

    Comedy horror starring Keri Russell. A black bear stumbles across an abandoned stash of cocaine in a Tennessee forest. When it eats some of the drug, the bear is sent on a violent rampage, endangering various hikers, rangers and drug dealers, as well as nurse Sari - whose daughter has skipped school to spend a day in the woods.
  • Hail the Conquering Hero

    1944

    Comedy

    War

    U

    Comedy starring Eddie Bracken and Ella Raines. Woodrow Truesmith is disappointed at being invalided out of the services by chronic hay fever, so a group of genuine heroes take pity on him, determined he should return home in style.
  • Saltburn

    2023

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Black comedy thriller starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. After shy Oxford University student Oliver crosses paths with rich classmate Felix, the two become unlikely friends and Felix invites Oliver back to Saltburn, his family's sprawling mansion, for the summer. But it soon transpires that this awkward outsider is not quite the harmless loner that he appeared to be.
