  • The Naked Gun

    2025

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Frank Drebin Jr must save his police department by solving a case. Comedy reboot, starring Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston
  • Bones and All

    2022

    Horror

    Romance

    18

    Romantic horror drama starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet and Mark Rylance. Abandoned by her father, teenager Maren, who has cannibalistic tendencies, sets out to locate her birth mother. She is soon joined by fellow "Eater" Lee, with whom she forms a deep bond. But the pair are also being pursued by another fellow cannibal and may be in grave danger.
  • Beau Is Afraid

    2023

    Comedy

    Horror

    15

    Black comedy drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. Beau Wassermann, a deeply anxious middle-aged man, plans to visit his mother but misses his flight. This is just the beginning of his struggles, though, as in short order he has his home invaded, receives some distressing news and is attacked by a serial killer. So begins Beau's bizarre cross-country journey.
  • Till

    2022

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    12A

    Historical drama based on a true story, starring Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall. In August 1955, Chicago teenager Emmett Till visits family in Mississippi, where he is kidnapped and lynched by a group of white men. Over the following weeks, Emmett's mother, Mamie, fights tirelessly to show the country what happened to her son, and to pursue justice for his murder.
  • Public Enemies

    2009

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    15

    Biographical crime drama starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale. Jailbreaker, bank robber and Depression-era folk hero John Dillinger is branded public enemy number one by J Edgar Hoover's fledgeling FBI, and the mission to catch him becomes a pivotal moment in the history of the organisation.
  • The Man Who Would Be King

    1975

    Action

    Drama

    PG

    Adventure based on a story by Rudyard Kipling, starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine. In 1880s India, two impoverished former British army soldiers make plans to travel to the remote wilderness of Kafiristan, where they intend to establish themselves as rulers. But their journey is fraught with difficulties.
  • Man on Wire

    2007

    Documentary and factual

    Crime/detective

    12A

    Drama documentary that details the preparation for and execution of one of the most daring stunts of all time. On 7 August 1974, Frenchman Philippe Petit took a tightrope walk between the Twin Towers of New York's World Trade Center, incurring the wrath of the authorities. His outrageous feat was dubbed by some "the artistic crime of the century".
  • Reservoir Dogs

    1991

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    18

    Crime drama directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen. Crime boss Joe Cabot and his son employ six criminals to carry out a jewellery heist. When the robbery goes wrong, the gang returns to the arranged rendezvous, an abandoned Los Angeles warehouse, convinced that there is a traitor among them.
  • Silver Haze

    2023

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Drama starring Vicky Knight and Esmé Creed-Miles. Franky, a hospital nurse, meets and starts dating Florence, who has been admitted following an attempted suicide. Franky, who suffers various troubles and traumas in her own life, finds escape and comfort as she bonds with Florence's family, but the romance between the young women is far from smooth sailing.
  • The Woman King

    2022

    Drama

    War

    15

    Historical action drama starring Viola Davis. In 1823, the West African kingdom of Dahomey is in conflict with the neighbouring Oyo Empire. Dahomean general Nanisca, leader of all-women regiment the Agojie, trains up a new generation of warriors in preparation for war. However, the Oyo have forged an alliance with the Portuguese that could prove Dahomey's downfall.
See more Films of the Week: 2–8 February
