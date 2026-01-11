A 16-year-old living in Wolverhampton finds comfort in placing portraits of her media idols covering her bedroom wall. She dreams of escaping her humdrum circumstances by becoming a writer, and manages to secure a trial as a music journalist. Eager to reinvent herself, she adopts a new style, bright red hair and an outlandish pen name. In due course she realises that cruel reviews offer a pathway to success allowing her to support her family financially. Drama based on Caitlin Moran's memoir, with Beanie Feldstein, Cleo and Donal Finn