  • Eternal Beauty

    2019

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Romantic comedy drama starring Sally Hawkins and David Thewlis. Since she was jilted at the altar, Jane has struggled with mental illness, leaving her in and out of institutions for years. Now in her 40s and recently released from hospital, she returns home to despair at the antics of her dysfunctional family. However, a chance meeting with an aspiring musician in a waiting room could offer hope.
  • The Duke

    2020

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Comedy drama based on a true story, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. In 1961, Newcastle taxi driver Kempton Bunton mounts a campaign to have the BBC licence fee revoked for pensioners. In order to drum up awareness, he travels to London, steals a painting from the National Gallery and holds it hostage. But how long before the law catches up with him?
  • Heat

    1995

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    15

    Crime thriller starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Detective Vincent Hanna is closing in on notorious professional thief Neil McCauley. But even though he realises that the police are watching his every move, McCauley decides to go ahead with one final heist before leaving the US for a new life.
  • How to Build a Girl

    2019

    Comedy

    15

    A 16-year-old living in Wolverhampton finds comfort in placing portraits of her media idols covering her bedroom wall. She dreams of escaping her humdrum circumstances by becoming a writer, and manages to secure a trial as a music journalist. Eager to reinvent herself, she adopts a new style, bright red hair and an outlandish pen name. In due course she realises that cruel reviews offer a pathway to success allowing her to support her family financially. Drama based on Caitlin Moran's memoir, with Beanie Feldstein, Cleo and Donal Finn
  • Kill Bill Vol 1

    2003

    Action

    Thriller

    18

    Martial arts drama starring Uma Thurman and directed by Quentin Tarantino. A deadly assassin known as "Black Mamba" swears revenge on the traitorous fellow killers who left her for dead on her wedding day.
  • The Straight Story

    1999

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    U

    Road movie based on a true story, starring Richard Farnsworth. In 1994, Alvin Straight, a 73-year-old widower, sets out on a journey from Laurens, Iowa, to Mt Zion, Wisconsin, to make peace with his ailing brother. Denied a driver's licence, Straight uses the only means of transport available to him - his 1966 John Deere motorised lawnmower.
  • Lynch/Oz

    2022

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Documentary in which various admirers of director David Lynch draw parallels between his work and the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. From his early experimental shorts through to the 2017 TV series Twin Peaks: the Return, Lynch - it is argued - has always littered his projects with references to "somewhere over the rainbow", making Oz part of the fabric of his film-making.
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

    2025

    Comedy

    Drama

    12A

    Comedy drama starring Tom Basden, Tim Key and Carey Mulligan. Singer/songwriter Herb McGwyer arrives on a remote Welsh island at the invitation of Charles Heath, a lonely, wealthy eccentric who has offered Herb half a million pounds to play a private gig. But Charles has also hired Herb's former creative partner and ex-girlfriend, Nell Mortimer, reopening old wounds for both musicians.
  • Lollipop

    2024

    Drama

    15

    Social drama starring Posy Sterling. Recently released from a short stint in prison, Molly discovers her two young children have been removed from the care of their grandmother and are now with a foster family. While attempting to regain custody, Molly faces an onslaught of obstacles both personal and bureaucratic.
  • Old Henry

    2021

    Thriller

    Western

    15

    A widowed farmer takes in a mysterious injured man carrying a satchel of cash, but when a posse comes for the money, he is forced to decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he then reveals a surprising gunslinging talent - calling his true identity into question. Western, starring Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze and Gavin Lewis
