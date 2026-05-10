Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Sisu

    2022

    Drama

    Thriller

    15

    Second World War action thriller starring Jorma Tommila. Finland, late 1944: stoic, battle-worn Aatami Korpi toils in the wild as a lone prospector. While transporting a hefty bounty of gold nuggets, Aatami is accosted by a Nazi platoon who discover his wares. He initially escapes and the Nazis go in hot pursuit, but they soon discover that their prey is no ordinary miner.
  • A Bigger Splash

    2015

    Drama

    Music

    15

    Drama starring Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes. Rock star Marianne Lane enjoys a holiday with her lover on a remote Sicilian island, but tensions arise when her hedonistic ex-husband Harry arrives with a young woman in tow.
  • A Room with a View

    1985

    Drama

    Romance

    PG

    Period drama based on the novel by EM Forster, starring Maggie Smith, Helena Bonham Carter, Denholm Elliott, Julian Sands and Daniel Day-Lewis. A young Englishwoman's first grand tour of Europe turns into an unexpectedly complicated journey of discovery. Arriving in Florence with her cousin as her chaperone, they take up their rooms at the Pensione Bertolini and begin to meet the other guests.
  • Imitation of Life

    1959

    Drama

    U

    Classic melodrama from director Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner. Aspiring actress Lora Meredith and her black housekeeper Annie Johnson both struggle to cope with the growing pains and problems of their daughters.
  • Triangle of Sadness

    2022

    Comedy

    Romance

    15

    Satirical comedy drama starring Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson. Following a major argument, up-and-coming influencer couple Yaya and Carl join a luxury cruise holiday on a superyacht. Their unstable relationship is further challenged when a nautical disaster leaves the couple, along with a handful of fellow passengers, stranded on a remote beach.
  • How to Build a Girl

    2019

    Comedy

    15

    Coming-of-age comedy drama starring Beanie Feldstein. In the early 1990s, Wolverhampton teen Johanna dreams of flying the nest and becoming a writer. She adopts a new persona and starts to make a name for herself as a music critic, but her new-found success brings its own pitfalls.
  • The Teachers' Lounge

    2022

    Drama

    12A

    Drama starring Leonie Benesch. When a high school is struck by a series of thefts, idealistic new maths and PE teacher Carla Nowak decides to take matters into her own hands. She sets a trap to identify the culprit, but soon finds herself facing a backlash from parents, colleagues and students.
  • How to Marry a Millionaire

    1953

    Comedy

    Romance

    U

    Romantic comedy starring Betty Grable, Marilyn Monroe and Lauren Bacall. Three beautiful young women who are determined to find wealthy husbands rent a luxurious Manhattan apartment together to impress affluent bachelors.
  • The Batman

    2022

    Crime/detective

    Action

    15

    Mystery thriller starring Robert Pattinson. When members of Gotham City's political elite are picked off by a serial killer, masked vigilante Batman - aka troubled young billionaire Bruce Wayne - investigates. In following the killer's carefully planted string of riddles, Batman is drawn into a murky conspiracy involving the city's criminal underworld, and finds himself targeted.
  • Brother

    2022

    Mystery

    Drama

    15

    Drama starring Lamar Johnson and Aaron Pierre. Over several years, two Ontario siblings struggle with life as the sons of Jamaican immigrants in a low-income area. During their childhood, the shy and sensitive Michael is protected and championed by older brother Francis, but as they join different friendship groups the pair gradually drift apart.
See more Films of the Week: 11–17 May
Ad
Ad
Ad
Subscribe to Radio Times now

Subscribe for £1 per week

Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...