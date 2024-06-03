Best films on Netflix
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- KPop Demon Hunters
2025
Fantasy
Drama
Animation
Music
Arts and culture
Action
Comedy
Family
Musical
PG
When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.Read more
- The Thursday Murder Club
2025
Mystery
Drama
Comedy
Crime/detective
Thriller
12
In the luxury setting of Cooper's Chase retirement village, The Jigsaw Room is a hive of activity on Thursday nights in the eagerly anticipated film version of Richard Osman's best-selling novel, adapted for the screen by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. Four former professionals, retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif (Ben Kingsley), spy Elizabeth Best (Helen Mirren), union leader Ron Ritchie (Pierce Brosnan) and nurse Joyce Meadowcroft (Celia Imrie), crack cold cases by combining their knowledge and skill sets from the comfort of their twilight years. When an unexplained death occurs close to home, the four amateur sleuths conduct their own enquiries and tread on the toes of investigating officer DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays) and PC Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie). Ron's son Jason (Tom Ellis) becomes embroiled in the high-stakes interrogations of a comedic whodunnit directed by Chris ColumbusRead more
- Night Always Comes
2025
Drama
Thriller
Crime/detective
15
Screenwriter Sarah Conradt and actor Vanessa Kirby, who previously worked together on The Crown, reunite for a slow-burning thriller of unwavering family loyalty directed by Benjamin Caron. Adapted from Willy Vlautin's novel, Night Always Comes unfolds through the eyes of Lynette (Kirby), who is working multiple jobs to buy her house in Portland, where gentrification has quadrupled property prices and forced many long-time residents to abandon their beloved neighbourhoods. Lynette knows that buying the house will secure a future for herself, her mother Doreen (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and older brother Kenny (Zack Gottsagen), who has Down's syndrome. At the last minute, Doreen reneges on her promise to share responsibilities for meeting the asking price so the family can sign loan papers. Faced with the prospect of losing her safe haven, Lynette goes to extraordinary lengths over the course of one stressful night to raise the necessary finances, regardless of the emotional toll and personal consequencesRead more
- Hacksaw Ridge
2016
Drama
Documentary and factual
War
History
15
During the Second World War, US Army Medic Desmond Doss refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honour without firing a shot. Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Luke Bracey star in this biographical war film directed by Mel Gibson and written by Andrew Knight and Robert Schenkkan, based on the 2004 documentary The Conscientious ObjectorRead more
- My Oxford Year
2025
Drama
Comedy
Romance
12
Born and bred in the New York borough of Queens, student Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson) is laser-focused on achieving her dreams of attending a year-long poetry programme at Oxford University. Beneath the city's dreaming spires, Anna intends to walk in the footsteps of literary greats and fulfil a life plan that she has mapped out in intricate detail. English literature teaching assistant Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest) derails those plans by sparking an undeniable attraction to Anna. They embark on a passionate affair Anna, both agreeing that they will have fun for the year that she is in the UKRead more
- Jaws
1975
Drama
Action
Horror
Thriller
PG
Steven Spielberg's classic adventure thriller, starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss. The Atlantic resort of Amity Island is preparing for its lucrative summer season when death strikes in the form of a Great White shark. Rather than turn away business, Mayor Vaughn orders police chief Brody to keep the beaches open.Read more
- Happy Gilmore 2
2025
Drama
Comedy
Sport
12
Almost three decades after the sports comedy Happy Gilmore directed by Dennis Dugan, a raucous sequel welcomes back Adam Sandler to reprise his role as the unlucky ice hockey player, who discovers his calling on the golf fairway. In a neat twist, his real-life teenage daughter, Sunny Sandler, who starred with him in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah once again plays his on-screen offspring. It has been 29 years since Happy stunned his doubters (and even himself) by winning his first Tour Championship and he is devoted to his daughter Vienna. He reluctantly comes out of retirement to discover his golfing heyday with support from his caddy Oscar (Bad Bunny) so he can afford to pay the 75000 US dollar per annum tuition fees for Vienna's ballet school. An unlikely comeback puts him on a collision course with arrogant star golfer Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), who lost to Happy on the 18th hole all those years agoRead more
- BlackBerry
2023
Documentary and factual
Science and technology
Drama
Comedy
History
15
Comedy drama based on a true story, starring Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson and Glenn Howerton. In the mid-90s, Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin pitch their BlackBerry pager device to potential investors. With the help of ambitious CEO Jim Balsillie, the result is a game-changer. But their rapid rise is followed by a fall as power, money and rivalry with Apple enter the picture.Read more
- Oppenheimer
2023
Drama
Romance
War
History
Thriller
12
Biographical drama starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. During the Second World War, American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and fellow scientists race against time to develop an atomic bomb before the Nazis. But, during the 1950s Red Scare, his name is dragged through the mud by US officials.Read more