Almost three decades after the sports comedy Happy Gilmore directed by Dennis Dugan, a raucous sequel welcomes back Adam Sandler to reprise his role as the unlucky ice hockey player, who discovers his calling on the golf fairway. In a neat twist, his real-life teenage daughter, Sunny Sandler, who starred with him in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah once again plays his on-screen offspring. It has been 29 years since Happy stunned his doubters (and even himself) by winning his first Tour Championship and he is devoted to his daughter Vienna. He reluctantly comes out of retirement to discover his golfing heyday with support from his caddy Oscar (Bad Bunny) so he can afford to pay the 75000 US dollar per annum tuition fees for Vienna's ballet school. An unlikely comeback puts him on a collision course with arrogant star golfer Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), who lost to Happy on the 18th hole all those years ago