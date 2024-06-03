Ad

  • KPop Demon Hunters

    2025

    Fantasy

    Drama

    Animation

    Music

    Arts and culture

    Action

    Comedy

    Family

    Musical

    PG

    When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

  • The Thursday Murder Club

    2025

    Mystery

    Drama

    Comedy

    Crime/detective

    Thriller

    12

    In the luxury setting of Cooper's Chase retirement village, The Jigsaw Room is a hive of activity on Thursday nights in the eagerly anticipated film version of Richard Osman's best-selling novel, adapted for the screen by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. Four former professionals, retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif (Ben Kingsley), spy Elizabeth Best (Helen Mirren), union leader Ron Ritchie (Pierce Brosnan) and nurse Joyce Meadowcroft (Celia Imrie), crack cold cases by combining their knowledge and skill sets from the comfort of their twilight years. When an unexplained death occurs close to home, the four amateur sleuths conduct their own enquiries and tread on the toes of investigating officer DCI Chris Hudson (Daniel Mays) and PC Donna De Freitas (Naomi Ackie). Ron's son Jason (Tom Ellis) becomes embroiled in the high-stakes interrogations of a comedic whodunnit directed by Chris Columbus

  • Night Always Comes

    2025

    Drama

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    15

    Screenwriter Sarah Conradt and actor Vanessa Kirby, who previously worked together on The Crown, reunite for a slow-burning thriller of unwavering family loyalty directed by Benjamin Caron. Adapted from Willy Vlautin's novel, Night Always Comes unfolds through the eyes of Lynette (Kirby), who is working multiple jobs to buy her house in Portland, where gentrification has quadrupled property prices and forced many long-time residents to abandon their beloved neighbourhoods. Lynette knows that buying the house will secure a future for herself, her mother Doreen (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and older brother Kenny (Zack Gottsagen), who has Down's syndrome. At the last minute, Doreen reneges on her promise to share responsibilities for meeting the asking price so the family can sign loan papers. Faced with the prospect of losing her safe haven, Lynette goes to extraordinary lengths over the course of one stressful night to raise the necessary finances, regardless of the emotional toll and personal consequences

  • Maria

    2024

    Drama

    Music

    12A

    Angelina Jolie stars as Maria Callas, the world's greatest opera singer, during the last days of her life in 1970s Paris. Biographical period drama, also starring Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher and Kodi Smit-McPhee

  • Hacksaw Ridge

    2016

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    War

    History

    15

    During the Second World War, US Army Medic Desmond Doss refuses to kill people, and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honour without firing a shot. Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Luke Bracey star in this biographical war film directed by Mel Gibson and written by Andrew Knight and Robert Schenkkan, based on the 2004 documentary The Conscientious Objector

  • My Oxford Year

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Romance

    12

    Born and bred in the New York borough of Queens, student Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson) is laser-focused on achieving her dreams of attending a year-long poetry programme at Oxford University. Beneath the city's dreaming spires, Anna intends to walk in the footsteps of literary greats and fulfil a life plan that she has mapped out in intricate detail. English literature teaching assistant Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest) derails those plans by sparking an undeniable attraction to Anna. They embark on a passionate affair Anna, both agreeing that they will have fun for the year that she is in the UK

  • Jaws

    1975

    Drama

    Action

    Horror

    Thriller

    PG

    Steven Spielberg's classic adventure thriller, starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss. The Atlantic resort of Amity Island is preparing for its lucrative summer season when death strikes in the form of a Great White shark. Rather than turn away business, Mayor Vaughn orders police chief Brody to keep the beaches open.

  • Happy Gilmore 2

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    Sport

    12

    Almost three decades after the sports comedy Happy Gilmore directed by Dennis Dugan, a raucous sequel welcomes back Adam Sandler to reprise his role as the unlucky ice hockey player, who discovers his calling on the golf fairway. In a neat twist, his real-life teenage daughter, Sunny Sandler, who starred with him in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah once again plays his on-screen offspring. It has been 29 years since Happy stunned his doubters (and even himself) by winning his first Tour Championship and he is devoted to his daughter Vienna. He reluctantly comes out of retirement to discover his golfing heyday with support from his caddy Oscar (Bad Bunny) so he can afford to pay the 75000 US dollar per annum tuition fees for Vienna's ballet school. An unlikely comeback puts him on a collision course with arrogant star golfer Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), who lost to Happy on the 18th hole all those years ago

  • BlackBerry

    2023

    Documentary and factual

    Science and technology

    Drama

    Comedy

    History

    15

    Comedy drama based on a true story, starring Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson and Glenn Howerton. In the mid-90s, Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin pitch their BlackBerry pager device to potential investors. With the help of ambitious CEO Jim Balsillie, the result is a game-changer. But their rapid rise is followed by a fall as power, money and rivalry with Apple enter the picture.

  • Oppenheimer

    2023

    Drama

    Romance

    War

    History

    Thriller

    12

    Biographical drama starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. During the Second World War, American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and fellow scientists race against time to develop an atomic bomb before the Nazis. But, during the 1950s Red Scare, his name is dragged through the mud by US officials.

