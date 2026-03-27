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Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • One Battle after Another

    2025

    Thriller

    Crime/detective

    15

    Thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti. Years after the collapse of his political revolutionary group, Bob Ferguson lives in paranoid seclusion with his teenage daughter, Willa. But the merciless Colonel Lockjaw, a one-time target of Bob's group, has been hunting its members ever since, and has unfinished business with Bob.
  • Juror #2

    2024

    Crime/detective

    Drama

    12A

    Magazine writer and family man Justin Kemp is sequestered to serve on the trial of James Sythe, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Kendall one year ago, following a fight in a bar. Justin faces an agonising moral dilemma - he was at the same pub as the defendant that fateful night, and struck something on the road during the drive home, which might have been Kendall. Clint Eastwood's legal thriller, starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, JK Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland
  • Dune: Part One

    2021

    Sci-fi

    Drama

    12

    Epic sci-fi drama starring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson. In the year 10,191, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, accompany Paul's father the Duke after he is made steward of the resource-rich desert planet Arrakis. Paul begins to feel that his destiny is entwined with that of the planet, but powerful enemies of House Atreides are plotting the family's destruction.
  • Mad Max: Fury Road

    2015

    Sci-fi

    Thriller

    15

    Futuristic action adventure starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. In a world where water is precious and humanity faces extinction, a one-armed woman takes off across the desert with a lorry-load of females who've been imprisoned to bear children. Riding shotgun is Max, the infamous "Road Warrior".
  • Ocean's Eleven

    2001

    Adventure

    Comedy

    12A

    Action crime caper starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. Supercool crook Danny Ocean has only just been released from prison, but is already planning his next job. But as Danny begins to assemble his team for the heist, it becomes clear he has motives other than just getting rich quick.
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

    2001

    Fantasy

    Adventure

    PG

    Epic fantasy adventure based on the first part of JRR Tolkien's classic trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson, and starring Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen. Frodo, a mild-mannered hobbit, inherits a ring that gives the wearer absolute power. Fearful that Sauron, the dark Lord of Mordor, will steal it, the wizard Gandalf orders Frodo to return the ring to its source where it can be destroyed.
  • John Wick

    2014

    Thriller

    Action

    15

    Action thriller starring Keanu Reeves. An ex-hitman embarks on a bloody trail of revenge when some hoodlums kill his dog.
  • Batman Begins

    2005

    Adventure

    Crime/detective

    12

    Action fantasy starring Christian Bale. When the wealthy parents of young Bruce Wayne are killed in front of him during a street robbery, the traumatised youth becomes bitter and eaten up with a desire for revenge. After a period in the Far East where he learns disciplined fighting skills and the power to channel his rage from the enigmatic Henri Ducard, the now adult Wayne returns to a Gotham City riddled with corruption and embarks on a crusade to cleanse the metropolis of crime under the guise of "the Batman".
  • Interstellar

    2014

    Sci-fi

    Adventure

    12

    Sci-fi adventure starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. In the mid-21st century, Earth is running out of resources, and humanity is dying. Desperate, former Nasa pilot Cooper comes out of retirement to helm a mission to enter a wormhole and attempt to find a habitable planet to which the population can relocate.
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

    2001

    Adventure

    Family

    PG

    Fantasy adventure starring Daniel Radcliffe. Harry Potter lives a miserable existence with his loathsome aunt and uncle. That is until he learns from a giant named Hagrid that he is the orphaned son of powerful wizards. Harry is offered a place at the prestigious Hogwarts boarding school for wizards and soon embarks on a new life filled with magic and mystery.
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