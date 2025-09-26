Best entertainment and reality shows on BBC iPlayer
- Destination X
2025
Entertainment
ActionRob Brydon hosts as contestants are taken to undisclosed locations across Europe on a coach with blacked-out windows and have to guess where they are. In each location the contestants will face challenges designed to offer clues to their whereabouts and the person who guesses the furthest away from their actual location will leave the competition
- I Kissed a Girl
2024
Entertainment
RealityDannii Minogue hosts an all-female counterpart to dating show I Kissed a Boy, welcoming 10 single women to a masseria in Italy in search of love - starting with a kiss
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
2018
Documentary and factual
EducationTravelogue series. Paul Whitehouse attempts to interest his friend and fellow comedian Bob Mortimer in angling as they travel the country and muse on life following health scares.
- Race Across the World
2019
Entertainment
Documentary and factualThis documentary series follows five teams who are competing to reach Singapore with limited cash and without the use of modern technology- or flying.
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7
2025
EntertainmentRu's back with his smash hit TV show! Start your engines as a brand new set of fabulous queens enter the werk room, hoping to win Mama Ru's seal of approval and take home the crown.
- The Great British Sewing Bee Season 10
2024
Lifestyle
EntertainmentKiell Smith-Bynoe is at the helm as 12 of the country’s best home sewers create exquisite and imaginative garments under the watchful eyes of judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
2018
Lifestyle
TravelThe comedian explores countries that are not usually considered tourist hotspots, including Albania, Ethiopia and Haiti, and sets out to immerse himself in the local culture.
- Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour
2024
Lifestyle
TravelRob Rinder and Rylan Clark go on a cultural tour of Europe
- Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon
News and current affairs
Documentary and factualStacey and her team help the Harris-Hawley family transform their home and declutter their lives ahead of Dan and Char's wedding - which is just one week away.
- The Traitors
2022
Entertainment
Game showClaudia Winkleman hosts 22 strangers in a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands, who play a reality game of detection, backstabbing and trust in the hope of winning a small fortune.