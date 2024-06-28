Ad

  • Atomic

    2025

    Drama

    Action

    Thriller

    Drug smuggler Max and outsider on the run JJ forge an unlikely friendship when they become caught up in a cartel's plot to transport uranium across north Africa. Action adventure based on William Langewiesche's non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, starring Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif

  • The Last of Us Season 2

    2025

    Action

    Drama

    Horror

    Sci-fi

    Thriller

    Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

  • The White Lotus

    2025

    Drama

    Comedy

    A beautiful resort, insufferable guests and a mysterious death - The White Lotus is back for a third season.

  • Poker Face Season 2

    2025

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Comedy

    Natasha Lyonne is back on the road as easy-breezy detective Charlie Cale for a second run of the mystery drama that comes from the mind of Knives Out writer Rian Johnson.

  • The Day of the Jackal

    2024

    Thriller

    Drama

    Action

    Crime/detective

    15

    Thriller about the manhunt for an elusive assassin known only as the Jackal, adapted from Frederick Forsyth's novel and starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch

  • Matlock

    2024

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    After achieving success in her younger years, septuagenarian Madeline Matlock decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm. Revival of the crime drama, starring Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis

  • The Penguin

    2024

    Fantasy

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    Action

    Reality

    15

    Crime drama spin-off from The Batman film, starring Colin Farrell

  • The Tattooist of Auschwitz

    2024

    Documentary and factual

    Drama

    History

    Romance

    War

    Fact-based Holocaust drama adapted from the best-selling novel by Heather Morris about a couple who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Starring Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Prochniak

  • House of the Dragon

    2022

    Drama

    Fantasy

    Action

    Romance

    18

    The story of the House Targaryen, set 300 years before the events of George RR Martin's blood-soaked fantasy adventure Game of Thrones

