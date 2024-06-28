Best dramas on Now
- Atomic
2025
Drama
Action
Thriller
Drug smuggler Max and outsider on the run JJ forge an unlikely friendship when they become caught up in a cartel's plot to transport uranium across north Africa. Action adventure based on William Langewiesche's non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar, starring Alfie Allen and Shazad LatifRead more
- The Last of Us Season 2
2025
Action
Drama
Horror
Sci-fi
Thriller
Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.Read more
- The White Lotus
2025
Drama
Comedy
A beautiful resort, insufferable guests and a mysterious death - The White Lotus is back for a third season.Read more
- Gangs of London Season 3
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
Action
The return of the crime drama starring Sope Dirisu.Read more
- Poker Face Season 2
2025
Drama
Crime/detective
Comedy
Natasha Lyonne is back on the road as easy-breezy detective Charlie Cale for a second run of the mystery drama that comes from the mind of Knives Out writer Rian Johnson.Read more
- The Day of the Jackal
2024
Thriller
Drama
Action
Crime/detective
15
Thriller about the manhunt for an elusive assassin known only as the Jackal, adapted from Frederick Forsyth's novel and starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana LynchRead more
- The Penguin
2024
Fantasy
Drama
Crime/detective
Action
Reality
15
Crime drama spin-off from The Batman film, starring Colin FarrellRead more
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz
2024
Documentary and factual
Drama
History
Romance
War
Fact-based Holocaust drama adapted from the best-selling novel by Heather Morris about a couple who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Starring Jonah Hauer-King and Anna ProchniakRead more
- House of the Dragon
2022
Drama
Fantasy
Action
Romance
18
The story of the House Targaryen, set 300 years before the events of George RR Martin's blood-soaked fantasy adventure Game of ThronesRead more