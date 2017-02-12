The Accused

Review

by Terry Payne

Innocent until proven guilty. That’s what the law says. But how does it feel to be accused of a crime you claim you didn’t commit? That’s the starting point for this gripping new documentary in which the 23-year-old suspect, named only as Kenzey, prepares to face trial. And she does that in a most unconventional way: by sharing her story – and her claim of innocence – on camera.



She’s accused of being involved with her boyfriend in an assault on their seven-week-old daughter that left the child with catastrophic injuries. The film follows Kenzey and her defence team as they work through her evidence. Only she knows if she’s telling the truth. Ninety minutes on, we do, too.



