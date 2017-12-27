How much of an Alan Partridge fan are you?

For a quarter of a century, Alan Partridge has been one of the most important voices and faces in broadcasting.

His unique career has seem him go from local sports reporter to primetime radio and television chat show host, big time producer, cable TV host and local digital radio DJ… it’s been an incredible journey.

And as Alan’s career has hit dizzy heights and crashing lows, so too has his personal life – dealing with marriage breakup, living in a Travel Tavern and everything in between.

But how much do you remember about 25 years of Partridge?

It’s time to smell my cheese, kiss my face and aim for the back of the net!

