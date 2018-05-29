Who is Adam Collard? Meet the Love Island contestant and fitness-mad personal trainer

The 22-year-old is looking for Mrs Right in the villa – but also has his sights set on a bromance

Who is Adam Collard?

Age: 22

Job: Personal Trainer and Gym Director

Twitter: @theadamcollard

Instagram: adamcollard

Location: Newcastle

Adam Collard is a Geordie personal trainer who describes himself as “tall”, “dark” and “in good shape”. The 22-year-old reckons his work will help him get on with people in the villa: “I speak to a lot of new people every day through my job and so I can always relate to someone somehow.”

As a personal trainer, Adam is very disciplined. Once, on a date, he had to “slyly text” his dad to get him to pretend he was stuck in the airport so he wouldn’t have to eat pizza with his then-girlfriend. “I was on a really serious prep for a fitness shoot… I couldn’t be near pizza,” he says. “That was the best shape I’ve ever been in at the time.”

He also has a YouTube channel where he uploads fitness videos and tutorials.

Adam’s had two serious ex-girlfriends. “I’ve had a couple of relationships where they’ve been a year and a half. The one before last which was when I was younger, I did mess her about and cheat on her which caused a lot of arguments but I was a lot younger. The one I was with last, I genuinely thought at the time that I was in love with her and I was completely loyal. I still got a lot of attention but I genuinely didn’t cheat.”

What is Adam looking for in a girl?

Adam seems to have quite a relaxed approach to finding love in the villa. “I just want to have a good time and see what happens,” he says. “I like meeting people and talking to everybody so I think even if I do or I don’t find Mrs Right, it’ll be fine.”

He would be attracted to a “dominant girl who keeps me on my toes but who is also genuine and down to earth and who I could take home to family if I wanted to”. He “can’t stand” girls who are too materialistic or have bad teeth.

But it’s not just girls that Adam is concerned with, “I think there’ll be a bromance as much as there’ll be a romance,” he says.

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2