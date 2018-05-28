Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

The hit ITV2 show is looking for islanders for this year's series - but will this lot be entering the villa?

An A&E doctor, a boyband member and Danny Dyer’s daughter have been revealed as the stars of Love Island 2018.

Yep, the full list of 11 islanders – five girls and six boys – has now been CONFIRMED. Below is the complete line-up of contestants for series 4:

The show’s producers have already teased that we will be seeing some “genuinely surprising” cast members for this series, and maybe even another noughties music star!

So who is going to be getting muggy and melty in the villa?

Dr Alex George

Alex, 27, says: “I think some people would think I’m crazy coming on Love Island, it’s completely different to working as an A&E doctor. But at the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity and I think ‘why not, let’s just go for it!'”

Dani, 21, says: “I’m looking for someone really genuine. In past relationships I have had so many mind games going on and I want someone who bigs me up as much as I big them up. I like paying compliments and I would like the same in return.”

Eyal Booker

Eyal, 22, says: ” was in a pop band once called EverYoung. We had small time success and toured the country, built up a little fan base and there was fan girl hysteria. They’d follow us around and come to our gigs and stuff so that was a little taste.”

Samira Mighty

Samira, 22, says: “I was in Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls [in London’s West End]. Everyone in the West End knows everybody. So it will be a big shock when they see me on this show.”

Niall Aslam

Niall, 23, says: “I was with my ex-girlfriend for just over three years from the age of 17 to 20. She would probably say that I’m immature and a bit of an attention seeker – and she wouldn’t be wrong. I do feel sorry for my ex because this is her favourite programme.”

Hayley Hughes

Hayley, 21, says: “Imagine if no one stepped forward for me. I would die. I would be booking the next taxi. That’s all I think about. Other than that I’m really excited about the experience.”

Wes Nelson

Wes, 20, says: “My claim to fame would be my Instagram. A few of my videos went viral when I was kickboxing and I’ve got a large Instagram following. I’ve dated people who are Instagram famous but no actual celebrities.”

Kendall Rae-Knight

Kendall, 26, says: “I’m looking for something long term. I have seen previous series when people have got together and stayed together and I do genuinely want to find someone.”

Adam Collard

Adam, 22, says: “I am super competitive and I hate losing. Even if I take a girl on a date to play Crazy Golf for example, I’m in the zone.”

Laura Anderson

Laura, 29, says: “I’ve had loads of boyfriends – nine. Two of my ex boyfriends were in the public eye. I’m a relationship person I guess.”

Jack Fincham

Jack, 26, says: “I’m just a bit worried about looking like an idiot on the telly, really. I don’t want to embarrass myself. And I hope I find someone who I genuinely like.”

But that’s not it for Love Island. As always, islanders will be dumped and new faces will join the villa. So these rumoured names could still be heading in:

Amelia Goodman

Amelia Goodman comes from a family of reality TV stars and social media ‘influencers’. Her sister Chloe Goodman has already done Ex on the Beach and was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015, while her other sister Lauryn has 47,000 Instagram followers.

Amelia isn’t far behind with 18k followers on Instagram and she describes herself as a social media influencer from Brighton. She’s now being rumoured for Love Island 2018, with Mail Online claiming that she has already met with producers and casting bosses. Watch this space.

Theo Campbell

He fought with Jonny over Tyla, and didn’t last too long in the villa. Is Theo Campbell going back to Majorca?

Well, the former Love Island contestant sent a rather cryptic tweet in May saying: “When I go on this time I’m actually going try and find love”.

When I go on this time im actually going try and find love — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbel) May 16, 2018

We don’t know about you, but we think this has to happen.

Carla Howe

Earlier this year, it was reported that Carla Howe had been approached to take part in Love Island. As the rumours would have it, the Playboy model ended an on-off relationship with rapper Tyga in order to head to the villa.

Dima Ziadie

Dima Ziadie already knows what appearing on reality TV is all about – he’s the adopted son of infamous I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Lady Colin Campbell.

It’s been reported by the tabloids that he’s been approached to take part on the ITV2 show this year. If he does make it into the final line-up and into the villa, this is an idea of what his official press shot could look like…

Throwback pink shorts. 🏊🌴🏝☉⚘ A post shared by Dima Ziadie (@dimaziadie) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Katie Snooks

The vlogger and YouTube star sent fans into a frenzy when she posted this screenshot of her supposedly receiving an email from ‘Love Island’. She captioned the image “So tempted…”

Fellow YouTuber Zoella replied to her tweet with an “OMG YES!!” to which Katie said: “Haha, can you imagine!”

Note: she didn’t say no…

Taylor Ward

Taylor is already no stranger to reality TV; her mum Dawn Ward is one of the stars of ITVBe series The Real Housewives of Cheshire. The 20-year-old already has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and is reportedly being tipped for series four of Love Island.

Ethan Allen

Recognise Ethan’s sister? Yep, on the left there is Gabby Allen – one of the breakout stars of last year’s Love Island. Now her brother, who boasts an impressive 44k followers on Instagram, is being tipped for the 2018 show.

Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney

You might not know Elizabeth, but you will probably have heard of her ex-boyfriend. She used to date footballer and Celebrity Big Brother star Jamie O’Hara, who reportedly told The Mirror that Love Island bosses had been in touch with his former flame to head into the villa this year.

“I think they’ve been asking her to do it so I think she’ll end up going on,” Jamie reportedly said.

And Kem Cetinay?!

Dancing on Ice star Kem Cetinay’s relationship with fellow Love Island winner Amber Davies is sadly no more, despite the pair winning the hearts of the nation and scooping the £50,000 prize at the end of last series.

This Instagram post, in which he said he was “missing the hot weather…wouldn’t mind another summer in the villa. Second time lucky” has got fans wondering if he’s heading out to Mallorca again this year. Stranger things have happened in the realm of reality TV…

Love Island returns to ITV2 this summer