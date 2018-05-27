Accessibility Links

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists: all 40 acts who made it through to live shows

We bring you a full list of all this year's BGT acts who will perform during next week's live shows

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists have been revealed.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams had to whittle down 182 acts to just 40.

On Saturday after the auditions wrapped up, the judges’ deliberations saw the acts confirmed for the live semi-finals, which start on Monday and air every day next week.

These are the acts who are through to the Britain’s Got Talent live semis:

The Golden Buzzers

All five of the Golden Buzzer acts have been revealed. These acts are the ones specially chosen by the judges to automatically land a place in the semi-finals. They are:

Marc Spelmann – Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer

Marc Spelmann - Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2018
Marc Spelmann – Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent 2018 (ITV)

Tim and Jack Goodacre – Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

Tim and Jack Goodacre on Britain's Got Talent
Tim and Jack Goodacre on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer

Britain's Got Talent Donchez
Britain’s Got Talent Donchez (ITV/Syco/Thames)

Lifford Shillingford – Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer

Lifford Shillingford
Lifford Shillingford (ITV)

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts – Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain's Got Talent
Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

