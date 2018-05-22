This trailer for the Car Share finale will have you yearning for John and Kayleigh to get together again

What will be the fate of Peter Kay and Sian Gibson’s will-they-won't-they couple?

BBC1 has released a trailer for Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale – and it has us longing for John and Kayleigh to get together again.

The trailer revisits the will-they-won’t-they-couple where they left off at the end of series two – in a bad place – and includes tweets from fans desperate to know what happens next and for the pair to come back to each other.

It may not actually contain any new Car Share footage, but it has us rooting for John and Kayleigh and yearning for the grand finale all the same.

There’s not long to wait now, as Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale will air on Monday 28th May at 10pm on BBC1.