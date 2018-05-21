Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
First look at Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack

First look at Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack

Jones is playing ‘Britain’s first modern lesbian’ in Sally Wainwright’s new series

suranne jones

A first glimpse of Suranne Jones as ‘Britain’s first modern lesbian’ Anne Lister has been revealed.

Advertisement

The Doctor Foster star is playing Lister in Sally Wainwright’s forthcoming BBC1 drama Gentleman Jack.

The first-look photograph below shows Jones as Lister with Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker, the wealthy heiress who Lister sets her sights on marrying.

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle in Gentleman Jack (BBC, EH)
Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle in Gentleman Jack (BBC)

Lister is a 19th century Yorkshire landowner who embarks on a passionate courtship with Walker against all the conventions of that era.

After years of exotic travel and social climbing, Lister is determined to transform her fortunes and the fate of her faded ancestral home in Halifax by marrying well.

Gentleman Jack will be the fourth project Jones and Wainwright have worked on together, after Dead Clever, Unforgiven, and Scott & Bailey.

The eight-parter also stars Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones) as Anne Lister’s sister Marian, Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax) as their father Jeremy Lister, and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) as Aunt Anne Lister.

Advertisement

Filming has begun for the BBC1 drama in and around West Yorkshire.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Gentleman Jack

suranne jones
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty

Coronation Street: Suranne Jones would return – on one condition

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

bridge 1

Sofia Helin explains why it will be a “relief” to say goodbye to Saga Noren and The Bridge

suranne jones

Suranne Jones: “I’ve always been ballsy… I just kind of steam ahead”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more