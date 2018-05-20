Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play Eleven’s long-lost brother

“Leo, if you want to be in Stranger Things, here’s the contract”

Millie Bobby Brown has her sights set on Leonardo DiCaprio to join the cast of Stranger Things as Eleven’s long-lost brother.

“Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonardo is Eleven’s long-lost brother. I have already made a story line,” she told Press Association.

“Leo, if you want to be in Stranger Things, here’s the contract.”

Whether or not DiCaprio joining the cast of the Netflix hit is just a pipe dream, the good news is that all of the original cast are returning for series three.

New additions to the cast include Little Women’s Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma and Ethan) who will play Robin, a new character who uncovers a “dark secret” in Hawkins.

Storm Troopers star Jake Busey and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) have also been added to the line-up as new characters Bruce and Mayor Kline, and Haters Back Off’s Francesca Reale will feature as Heather, a lifeguard at the community pool who becomes the focal point of a “dark mystery”.

Series three is expected to land on Netflix in 2019.