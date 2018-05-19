Accessibility Links

When is All Round to Mrs Brown series two on TV?

The comedy talk show returns with celebrity guests joining beloved matriarch Mrs Brown in the kitchen

(BBC/Graeme Hunter)

It’s been described as Marmite television, but love it or loathe it, All Round to Mrs Brown’s garnered an average 6.3 million viewers last season, and the comedy talk-show is back for more.

Mrs Brown opens up her home for a Saturday night entertainment show, in which she and the family are joined by a range of celebrity guests.

Here’s everything you need to know about season 2 of All Round to Mrs Brown’s.

When is All Round to Mrs Brown’s on TV?

The show is on Saturdays at 9.20pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

Beloved family matriarch Agnes (Brendan O’Carrell) opens up her home for an entertainment show, The Cathy Brown Show, supposedly hosted by daughter Cathy (played by Jennifer Gibney, O’Carrell’s wife in real-life) – but of course ‘Mammy’ Brown intervenes, butting in from the sidelines with her own questions.

Celebrity guests for episode one include EastEnders’ Danny Dyer, boxing champ Amir Khan, Kate Humble, while the musical guests gracing Foley’s pub include Jackson 5 legend, Tito Jackson.

How many episodes are there? 

There will be six episodes in total. This season is likely to include more celeb challenges and high-jinks, in addition to further unexpected romances.

