Innocent on ITV: Who are the suspects?

Someone killed Tara Collins – and DI Cathy Hudson is determined to find out the truth

Who killed Tara Collins? There are two more episodes until we find out – but it’s probably one of these five suspects.

Chris Lang’s ITV drama Innocent is keeping viewers guessing. Did David Collins murder his wife? Or was it his brother? Her sister? His ex-best friend and her ex-lover? Perhaps his brother-in-law? Here’s the evidence against each character:

Is Lee Ingleby’s character David Collins guilty?

Despite the title of the TV show, it’s by no means guaranteed that David Collins is innocent. Seven years after the murder and his conviction, he is only out of prison on a technicality – and it would be quite a twist if he turned out to be the killer after all.

So what is the evidence against him?

Tara’s blood was found on his jacket

He has no alibi for the night of Tara’s murder

David and Tara had an increasingly troubled relationship, and she was planning to leave him

Now he has returned from prison, his anger frequently turns to violence and he finds his fury hard to control

But good news for David: DI Cathy Hudson (Angel Coulby) has uncovered new evidence that throws his guilt into doubt.

The “woman’s scream” heard coming from his house may actually have been a fox, the witness says

While Alice had alleged that David beat his wife, the incident where she ended up in hospital with cuts to her cheek after a “mugging” was not domestic violence at all. Instead, the injuries were inflicted during a fight with her ex-lover Tom, it now emerges

There are credible reasons to suspect Alice Moffatt and Tom Wilson

Is Hermione Norris’s character Alice Moffatt guilty?

Aunt Alice has not been telling the whole truth. The evidence against her:

Alice Moffatt repeatedly lied to the police about her relationship with Tara. Instead of parting on friendly terms, she actually had a horrible row with her sister on the night of the murder and was seen pushing her up against a wall

Alice was desperate for children and wanted thousands of pounds of Tara’s money for IVF, but her sister called her a “parasite” and denied her request – giving Alice a motive for murder

Once David was convicted she got custody of Tara’s children who now call her “mum”. Could she have framed him so she could “steal” his children?

As the children’s guardian she has enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle on the proceeds of David and Tara’s estate, whereas previously she struggled financially

She and her husband have told the police different stories about which one of them was infertile

Is Adrian Rawlins’s character Rob Moffatt guilty?

Rob Moffatt is your typical “quiet man”. Could he be our murderer? Or perhaps his wife’s accomplice?

Tara’s body was tied with an unusual specialist knot. At the end of episode two we saw Rob tie a rope into that particular knot to demonstrate how strong his family is

Rob may have shared his wife’s desperate desire for children, and he has benefited financially from Tara’s murder and David’s conviction

Is Daniel Ryan’s character Phil Collins guilty?

David’s seemingly-lovely brother Phil hasn’t really fallen under suspicion yet, which makes him the perfect surprise killer. Especially as…

Phil believed very strongly that David was innocent, but now his brother is out of prison he is desperate for him to stop “chasing shadows” and to put the past behind him. Is Phil hiding something?

Is Elliot Cowan’s character Tom Wilson guilty?

David suspects his ex-best friend Tom, and he has good reason. Here’s what we know about Tom:

