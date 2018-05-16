“In Cardiff there’s a real buzz about it” – Russell T Davies teases new Doctor Who series with Jodie Whittaker

The former Doctor Who showrunner has some news from the production team in Wales

Russell T Davies has passed on some Doctor Who news from his friends working on the show in Cardiff, saying there’s a “real buzz” about the new series starring Jodie Whittaker.

Advertisement

Since Doctor Who’s rebirth in 2005, Cardiff has been the hub for the show’s adventures in space and time.

Speaking to Matt Baker and Alex Jones on The One Show on Tuesday night, former Doctor Who showrunner Davies said: “Down in the Cardiff there’s a real buzz about it. People I know working on the show keep saying, ‘It’s brilliant, it’s brilliant, it’s brilliant.’”

On Jodie Whittaker’s casting as the first female Doctor, Davies added: “Science fiction is interested in the future. This is the future: get left behind or join in, that’s what I say.”

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this autumn. Meanwhile, Davies is preparing for his latest series, A Very English Scandal starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, beginning Sunday 20th May at 9pm on BBC1.