Channel 4 lines up Big Narstie as a key face of late night entertainment with new series

Channel 4 is lining up Big Narstie as one of its major new entertainment faces with the commission of The Big Narstie Show.

The new series will see the popular Grime MC take charge of a stage in front of a live audience with his own unique take on current affairs and other subjects close to his heart such as TV, showbiz, trends, phone-ins, and of course food.

He will be joined by celebrity guests and stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan, AKA Mo the Comedian, in the six-part series.

The commission is a sign of the faith placed in Big Narstie by Channel 4 who last year hired his services for its most popular programmes for young audiences – Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for Stand Up To Cancer and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2017.

He also proved a very popular guests presenter of the Good Morning Britain weather in January this year.

“If you want an idea of who the channel thinks will be its new blood and a fresh face for the coming years then look no further than Big Narstie,” said a senior C4 source.

Syeda Irtizaali, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 said of the new show: “I can safely say the pilot was like nothing else on television – mad, funny, anarchic and utterly distinctive – and I am delighted that we now get to spend quality time in the company of the indomitable and brilliant Big Narstie and the ridiculously talented Mo Gilligan. This series is going to be a real treat.”

Executive Producer Ben Wicks added: “Big Narstie – musician, titan of the internet and master-twister of the English language – let loose in his own anarchic late-night Channel 4 show, is the best thing to happen this year. We cannot wait to work with him, and his co-host – 2018’s hottest comedic talent – Mo Gilligan. You’ve never seen anything like it, unless you’ve watched Graham Norton on acid.”

Channel 4 has not yet given a transmission date for the series.