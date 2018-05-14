American Pie’s Sean William Scott joins Lethal Weapon replacing Clayne Crawford in lead role

Scott will star as a new character who will partner up with Damon Wayans' Murtaugh

Sean William Scott – best known as Stifler from the American Pie series – will replace Clayne Crawford as the co-lead in the third season of ITV’s Lethal Weapon. The move comes days after Crawford was reportedly fired from the drama for bad behaviour on set.

Widespread reports last week suggested that Crawford would not be returning for the third season (which was confirmed only after the casting switch had been announced). The actor had apologised in April for two incidents of bad behaviour on set, one of which involved an actor reportedly feeling unsafe during an episode he directed after a piece of shrapnel from an effect had hit them.

Production company Warner Bros TV said in a statement on Sunday: “Warner Bros Television has decided not to renew Clayne Crawford’s contract for Lethal Weapon.”

Now, it has been confirmed that Scott will star as a new character who will buddy up with Damon Wayan’s Roger Murtaugh in the drama when it returns in the autumn. It marks his first regular role on a TV series, and follows his recent turn in Ice Hockey comedy Goon 2.

Crawford took to Instagram late on Sunday to address the situation, and wish his former colleagues well.

“Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever,” he wrote. “My heart is full. Good luck next season!”