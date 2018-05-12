Who is Israel’s Eurovision 2018 entry Netta Barzilai?

Israel’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, Netta Barzilai, was the early favourite to win the competition after her song, TOY, racked up millions of views on YouTube.

She’s facing tough competition from Cyprus in the Eurovision betting odds, but does she have what it takes to nab those all-important douze points with that incredible chicken cluck?

Let’s meet her…

Who is Netta?

The 25-year-old Israel-born performer worked as a singer in the Israeli Navy Band before tackling Eurovision Song Contest qualification show HaKokhav HaBa, which she won earlier this year. She impressed judges and viewers with innovative covers of songs such as Psy’s Gangnam Style and Ke$ha’s Tik Tok built on vocal loops.

Barziali has spent most of her life in Hod HaSharon, a small town in central Israel, which is also the hometown of model Bar Rafaeli.

What is Israel’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Netta’s entry, a bubbly pop song co-written with Eurovision veteran Doron Medalie, is called TOY. It kicks off with the singer arranging a beat out of vocal sounds including a chicken squawk, but becomes a bit more conventional when the electronic drums kick in.

Check it out below.

What will Israel’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

Netta has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

How did Israel do in the semi-final?

Netta impressed at Tuesday’s semi-final and will participate in the final on Saturday.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018