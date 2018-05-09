Who is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2018 entry Eleni Foureira?

Cyprus will be represented by Greek popstar Eleni Foureira at this year's contest - here's all you need to know about her

Cyprus have never won the Eurovision Song Contest – and have not reached the top ten of the competition since 2004.

Could Greek popstar Eleni Foureira be the person to change that? Here’s all you need to know about the singer and possible Eurovision dark horse…

Who is Eleni Foureira?

Born in Albania as Entela Fureraj, Eleni has lived in Greece from an early age, and started her musical career as one third of the Greek girl group Mystique in 2007.

Since the group disbanded in 2009, there’s been no doubt who the breakout star has been: Eleni has been dubbed “The Queen of Pop”, released four studio albums, and appeared as a judge on the Greek version of reality show So You Think You Can Dance.

It’s been a long road to Eurovision for the 31-year-old, who has tried unsuccessfully to represent Greece at the contest on several occasions. If she does well with Cyprus, perhaps the Greeks will find themselves rueing a missed opportunity…

What is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Co-written by no less than five songwriters, Fuego is a catchy pop song which could hardly be more Eurovision if it tried.

The track – whose title is Spanish for ‘Fire’ – has already been a top five hit in Greece, but what will the rest of Europe think?

What will Cyprus’ Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, Eleni Foureira has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

How did Cyprus fare at the semi-finals?

Eleni impressed on Tuesday and made it through to Saturday’s grand final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is on Saturday 8th May, 8pm on BBC1