Snooker world champion Mark Williams keeps his promise and arrives for press conference naked

The player said he would strip if he won the 2018 Snooker World Championship, and after beating John Higgins in a thrilling final he stayed true to his word...

Mark Williams of Wales speaks to the media naked during a press conference after winning the World Snooker Championship 2018 (Getty)

Mark Williams promised he’d strip naked if he won the Snooker World Championship – and, true to his word, the 2018 champion turned up to the winner’s press conference with only a towel to cover his modesty.

After a thrilling 18-16 win over John Higgins in the final at the Crucible, Williams walked sheepishly past the media before slipping his towel off when safely behind the press conference table.

“It feels a little bit uncomfortable at the minute,” he laughed. “I had to wear the towel on the orders of [world snooker chairman] Barry Hearn otherwise I would just have walked in, just crying.”

Clearly he hadn’t learned his lesson about making promises, though, saying that if he manages to win next year he will “cartwheel round here naked.”

“It’s an unbelievable story,” he said. “Twelve months ago I was thinking about chucking it, and here I am doing an interview having won the 2018 World Championship, naked.

“If I won this again next year I’d do this again – I’d cartwheel round here naked.”

See you in 2019 Mark…

