Caroline Flack jets off to Love Island 2018 in new ITV teaser

"Hello, this is your captain speaking. We are expected to crack on with the new series shortly where you can expect plenty of sun, with occasional muggy conditions"

The Flack! Is Back!

Yes, it’s not long now until Love Island once again lands on ITV2, with host Caroline Flack in the cockpit.

And if you weren’t excited enough by the teasers already dropped by the reality series, a new promo will launch this Saturday 5th May.

But before that arrives, ITV have released two sneak peek photos of Flack in pilot’s uniform ahead of the new series.

Here’s hope she’s not flying too many snakey contestants on that plane…

When the new series arrives we’ll be treated to a new set of islanders descending upon the Mallorcan villa in pursuit of love. Not only will the cheeky Iain Stirling return as narrator, but the new series is set to be the show’s longest yet.

Summer can’t come soon enough.