Richard Curtis and Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral TV remake gets full series order

But who will step into the shoes of Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell?

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (Sky, EH)

Stop all the clocks! Hulu has ordered a full series of Richard Curtis and Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral TV remake.

As in the original 1994 movie, the TV series will follow a group of friends whose lives intersect over a succession of five key events.

While Curtis wrote the Bafta-winning film, which starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, Kaling is penning the remake and Curtis will executive produce.

It is unclear whether Kaling, who recently starred in A Wrinkle in Time and created The Mindy Project for Hulu, will have an on-screen role in the limited series – or who will replace the two leads…

