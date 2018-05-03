BBC2 to air Donald Glover’s hit US series Atlanta later this month

The Emmy-winning comedy drama follows two cousins working in the music industry

Donald Glover’s acclaimed comedy drama Atlanta has finally found a home in the UK on BBC2.

The series, which has won two Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards, centres on the lives of two cousins working the Atlanta music scene.

Star Wars actor Glover plays Earnest Marks, a Princeton dropout who returns to his hometown of Atlanta to discover his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) has become the hottest new rap act. Lakeith Stanfield co-stars as Darius, Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary.

BBC2 has the rights to the ten-episode first series, which originally launched in the US in September 2016. The second season ends in the States next week.

Glover is next appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian.

Atlanta begins in the UK on Sunday 13th May at 10pm on BBC2.