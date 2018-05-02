A Doctor Who fan asked David Tennant for an autograph – in the shower at the gym

David Tennant revealed how far certain members of the Doctor Who fandom are willing to go to get a souvenir of the star, revealing that a fan once asked him for his autograph while he was in the shower at the gym.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show, Tennant was quizzed by the host about his craziest encounters with Doctor Who viewers and began by defending the fandom.

“I think sci-fi fans get a bad rap, ” he said, “because of all the things that can be your hobby and your passion what a lovely thing to have.”

But, there are limits. He continued: “people do get a bit overexcited, of course, because… you know people asking for an autograph in the shower at the gym, that’s quite weird,” drawing gasps from the audience, Corden and fellow guest Elizabeth Olsen. Check out a clip of the discussion below.

Of course, the polite thing to do would have been to wait until he’s fully clothed, but we know as well as anyone how the Who-steria takes hold.

Earlier in the clip, Tennant tried to explain the Doctor Who phenomenon to a US audience, calling it “intrinsically British”.

Advertisement

“It’s got a Britishness to it that people just… and that’s lovely to be in the middle of it. It feels like a big responsibility, you don’t want to break it. People love that show. It’s like PG Tips or marmalade… it’s intrinsically British.”