Taskmaster series six first look: Russell Howard and Asim Chaudhry sustain lemon-related injuries

Creating a tower of lemons is both harder and more dangerous than you would imagine...

Taskmaster - Russell Howard

If there’s one thing this clip from Taskmaster has taught us, it’s that lemons are a surprisingly dangerous fruit.

In this snippet, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, comedians Russell Howard and Asim Chaudhry are tasked with creating the tallest possible tower of lemons.

After some ridiculous decisions (why oh why does Asim think it’s a good idea to cut the lemons in half? WHY?) both comedians end up sustaining some citrus-related injuries.

The sixth series of the hit Dave comedy sees Greg Davies and “little” Alex Horne returning to preside over five brand new brave celebrities.

Russell and Asim are joined on the panel by Radio 1 DJ and My Dad Wrote a Porno star Alice Levine, king of pun Tim Vine and actress and presenter and actress Liza Tarbuck.

Taskmaster begins Wednesday 2nd May at 9pm on Dave

