Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Find out when and where all this season's F1 Grand Prix races are taking place, and check if they are live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1

(Getty, JG)

Channel 4 and Sky Sports will once again share coverage of the Formula 1 2018 season.

Advertisement

This will be the final year that Channel 4 broadcasts the sport, after Sky Sports landed exclusive rights to F1 from 2019.

This will therefore be the last Formula 1 season broadcast on terrestrial television in the UK.

Channel 4 has coverage of 10 live races including Monaco in May, the British Grand Prix in July and the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. Find out when every race will be live on TV in the UK.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2018 race calendar

25 March – Australian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

8 April – Bahrain Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1

15 April – Chinese Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

29 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

13 May – Spanish Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

27 May – Monaco Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

10 June – Canadian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

24 June – French Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

1 July – Austrian Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

8 July – British Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

22 July – German Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

29 July- Hungarian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

26 August – Belgian Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

2 September – Italian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

16 September – Singapore Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

30 September – Russian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

7 October – Japanese Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

21 October – USA Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

28 October – Mexican Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

11 November – Brazilian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

Advertisement

25 November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

Tags

All about Live Formula 1

(Getty, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Getty, TL)

How Lewis Hamilton transformed into the F1 driver to beat

104038

Sky Sports secure exclusive rights to Formula 1 from 2019, ending full free to air coverage

103483

David Coulthard: I turned down Top Gear for Channel 4 and Formula 1

133472.a2c62224-733f-4b6c-bb0e-10e19a113d0e

Why everyone is expecting more from Lewis Hamilton

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more