Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Find out when and where all this season's F1 Grand Prix races are taking place, and check if they are live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1

Channel 4 and Sky Sports will once again share coverage of the Formula 1 2018 season.

This will be the final year that Channel 4 broadcasts the sport, after Sky Sports landed exclusive rights to F1 from 2019.

This will therefore be the last Formula 1 season broadcast on terrestrial television in the UK.

Channel 4 has coverage of 10 live races including Monaco in May, the British Grand Prix in July and the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. Find out when every race will be live on TV in the UK.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2018 race calendar

25 March – Australian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

8 April – Bahrain Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1

15 April – Chinese Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

29 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

13 May – Spanish Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

27 May – Monaco Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

10 June – Canadian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

24 June – French Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

1 July – Austrian Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

8 July – British Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

22 July – German Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

29 July- Hungarian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

26 August – Belgian Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

2 September – Italian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

16 September – Singapore Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

30 September – Russian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

7 October – Japanese Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

21 October – USA Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports

28 October – Mexican Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

11 November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4

25 November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports