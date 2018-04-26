What time is the Arsenal v Atletico Madrid Europa League semi-final on TV?

Find out where and when to watch Arsenal's important first-leg clash

It’s been an eventful week at Arsenal, with the news of Arsene Wenger’s upcoming departure dominating the headlines since it was announced last Friday.

After almost 22 years of service, Wenger is set to leave at the end of this season, and the Europa League is therefore his last chance to win a final piece of silverware before the end of his tenure.

But Atletico Madrid will pose a tricky obstacle in tonight’s semi-final first leg. The Spanish side are second only to Barcelona in La Liga and boast an infamously stubborn defence, as well as the attacking talents of French forward Antoine Griezmann.

Wenger will have to hope his key men are in top form if his side are to take a positive result to Madrid for next week’s second leg, thus keeping alive his dream of a perfect send-off.

What channel is Arsenal v Atletico Madrid’s Europa League semi-final?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 8:05pm, with BT’s coverage starting at 7:30pm. The match will be played at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don’t have BT Sport, the match will be available to listen to on 5live, with build up starting at 7:00pm and full commentary from 8:05pm.