Barry on Sky Atlantic – what is it about, who stars in the show and when is it on TV?

Everything you need to know about the new comedy from HBO

SAN DIEGO, CA - MARCH 27: Bill Hader and Alec Berg attend the San Diego Premiere of Barry From HBO on March 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)

When is Barry on TV?

Barry, the new comedy from HBO, is set to premier at 10:45pm on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 26th April.

What is Barry about?

Barry is the story of the Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a former marine turned low-rent hitman who must journey to LA in order to carry out a hit.

When he arrives in LA, Barry becomes taken by the acting community within the city and decides that he will leave his current career as killer in favour of a career in performance.

What follows promises to be a hilariously irreverent comedy about finding your place within the world and PTSD mixing black humour with a charming and endearing lead character.

Can I watch a trailer?

You can check out the trailer for the comedy series which includes a fair amount of gun shots and at least one hilariously bad audition.

Who is behind the camera?

Barry was co-created by it’s star Bill Hader who also wrote and directed the pilot of the show.

Hader, famous for his stint on the US sketch show Saturday Night Live and the films Trainwreck and Paul, has directed a number of the shows episodes as well as writing alongside his co-creator Alec Berg.

Berg is best known as one of the writers on the hit sitcom Seinfeld but has also wrote the movies The Cat in the Hat and The Dictator starring Sacha Baron Coen.

Berg is also an executive producer on the HBO show Silicon Valley which also airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK and has directed numerous episodes of the Larry David comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

