When is The Royal Wives of Windsor on TV?

Everything you need to know about ITV's documentary profiling the key women in the Windsor family – including Meghan Markle

(Getty/FC)

Can Meghan Markle learn from history’s royal brides? That’s the question that ITV’s new two-part series, The Royal Wives of Windsors, will pose as it reflects on Britain’s royal wives and how their lives have shaped a nation.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Royal Wives of Windsor.

The Royal Wives of Windsor will air on Monday 30th April and Tuesday 1st May at 9pm on ITV.

What’s it about?

The Royal Wives of Windsor takes a look at the house of Windsor and the challenges of being a royal bride, combining rare archive footage with commentary from a host of famous faces, including historian David Starkey, broadcasters Jeremy Paxman and Gyles Brandreth, and biographer Andrew Morton.

Interviews with royal insiders, from butlers and bodyguards to press secretaries, will also be incorporated.

The show will look back at the women who married into – and transformed – the house of Windsor: Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Queen Mother), Wallis Simpson, Lady Diana Spencer, Sarah Ferguson, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Sophie Rhys Jones and, most recently, Catherine Middleton.

The two-part show will also reflect on how Meghan Markle could learn from each of their experiences, as she prepares to marry into one of the world’s most famous dynasties on 19th May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Historian David Starkey (ITV/FC)
Historian David Starkey (ITV/FC)

