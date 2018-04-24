Accessibility Links

Benedict Cumberbatch and David Tennant to appear on James Corden’s chat show

Benedict Cumberbatch and David Tennant to appear on James Corden’s chat show

Although sadly they won't be together on The Late Late Show

Benedict Cumberbatch, David Tennant

Benedict Cumberbatch and David Tennant are both set to appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

But before fandoms go spontaneously combusting, sadly they won’t be starring together on the same episode.

CBS has confirmed that Avengers: Infinity War star Cumberbatch will be a guest on the 30th April episode, while Tennant is set to appear on 1st May to promote his new movie Bad Samaritan.

Cumberbatch will be joined by Kylie Minogue on his episode, while Elizabeth Olsen will an interviewee alongside Tennant as Anne-Marie provides the music.

No doubt the Patrick Melrose star will be hoping he doesn’t get another quiz show sprung upon him after he had to play Family Fortunes with his Avengers co-stars – and had no idea what it was.

Other upcoming stars have also been confirmed for the US chat show, including Will Ferrell, Claire Foy, David Duchovny, Henry Winkler, Mark Ruffalo, Chelsea Clinton and Evan Rachel Wood.

Benedict Cumberbatch, David Tennant
