Three Girls and Game of Thrones lead Bafta TV Craft Awards 2018

The dramas picked up three awards each, while Netflix's The Crown took home two

BBC1 mini-series Three Girls and Game of Thrones were the big winners at the Bafta Craft Awards 2018 on Sunday night.

The HBO phenomenon took home the award for costume design (Michele Clapton) and production design (Deborah Riley & Rob Cameron), while Three Girls was awarded for directing (Philippa Lowthorpe) and editing in fiction (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle), and writer Nicole Taylor was recognised for best writing in a drama series.

Netflix’s The Crown also picked up two awards, for sound and photography and lighting (Adriano Goldman) in a fictional TV series.

The ceremony was hosted by Episodes star Stephen Mangan, and also featured a special award for Game of Thrones to recognise its “outstanding contribution” to “revolutionising” the various disciplines involved in bringing the spectacular smash-hit fantasy drama to the screen.

Bafta Craft TV Awards 2018 – winners in full

SPECIAL AWARD

GAME OF THRONES

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

DAISY MAY COOPER (Writer), CHARLIE COOPER (Writer) This Country – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC3

BERNARD MACMAHON (Director), ALLISON McGOURTY (Writer, Producer and Music Supervisor) Arena, American Epic, The Sessions – Lo-Max Films / Wildwood Enterprises / BBC Arena / BBC4

CHARLOTTE WOLF (Writer) Inspector George Gently (Episode 1) – Company Pictures / BBC1

TOM PURSEY (Producer and Director) Fighting Cancer: My Online Diary – AMOS Pictures / Channel 4

COSTUME DESIGN sponsored by CARAT London

MICHELE CLAPTON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic

ALISON McCOSH Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

JANE PETRIE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOANNA EATWELL Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

CHARLIE RUSSELL Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC2

ANNA HALL Catching a Killer: The Search for Natalie Hemming – True Vision / Channel 4

WILL YAPP The Real Full Monty – Spun Gold TV / ITV

XAVIER ALFORD Drugsland: Heroin Love Story – BBC Studios’ Unscripted Productions / Open University/ BBC Three

DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios

PHILIPPA LOWTHORPE Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1

JANE CAMPION Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC2

MACKENZIE CROOK Detectorists – Channel X North / Treasure Trove Productions / Lola Entertainment / BBC4

PAUL WHITTINGTON Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

JULIA KNOWLES World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC1

CHRIS POWER Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV

JAMES MORGAN Wild Alaska Live – BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit / BBC1

NIKKI PARSONS Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC1

EDITING: FACTUAL

WILL GRAYBURN Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC2

ANNA PRICE Louis Theroux: Dark States (Heroin Town) – BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit / BBC2

GED MURPHY David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC2

MATT MEECH Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR / BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9/ BBC1

NIGEL BUCK Blue Planet II (The Deep) – BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR / BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9/ BBC1

EDITING: FICTION

ÚNA NÍ DHONGHAÍLE Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1

ANDREW JOHN McCLELLAND Line of Duty (Episode 4) – World Productions / BBC1

DAN ROBERTS Peaky Blinders (Episode 5) – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

PIA DI CIAULA The Crown (Episode 9) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam

NIGEL CATMUR, DAVID COLE, KATE DAWKINS, KEVIN DUFF World War1 Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC2

DAVE DAVEY, DAVID TENCH, DOMINIC TOLFTS, KEVIN DUFF The Voice UK – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV

JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, PATRICK DOHERTY, DAVID NEWTON Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC1

RICHARD VALENTINE, TOBY ALINGTON, SIMON SANDERS1 Love Manchester – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC1

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and Make-up Artist Magazine

JAN ARCHIBALD, ERIKA ÖKVIST, AUDREY DOYLE Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

CHRISSIE BAKER The Miniaturist – The Forge / BBC1

JACQUELINE FOWLER Gunpowder – Kudos / Thriker Films / BBC1

LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

ORIGINAL MUSIC

JOCELYN POOK King Charles III – Drama Republic / BBC2

KATYA MIHAILOVA Born to be Free: Saving Russia’s Whales – Roast Beef Productions / Channel 4

MAX RICHTER Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

NICO MUHLY Howards End – Playground Entertainment / BBC1

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm

CAMERA TEAM Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1

DANIEL VERNON, DANIEL DEWSBURY The Detectives: Murder on the Streets – Minnow Films / Open University / BBC2

FADI AL-HALABI, HASSAN KATTAN, THAER MOHAMMED Storyville, Last Men in Aleppo (Storyville) – Larm Film / Aleppo Media Centre / Kloos & Co. Medien / BBC4

OLIVIER SARBIL The Fight for Mosul (Dispatches) – Mongoose Pictures / Frontline PBS / Channel 4

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown (Episode 4) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOHANN PERRY Against the Law – BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit / BBC2

MARK PATTEN Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

STEPHAN PEHRSSON USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft

DEBORAH RILEY, ROB CAMERON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic

JOEL COLLINS, PHIL SIMS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

MARTIN CHILDS, ALISON HARVEY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

PAT CAMPBELL The State – Archery Pictures / Channel 4

SOUND: FACTUAL

GRAHAM WILD, TIM OWENS, KATE HOPKINS Blue Planet II (Coral Reefs) – BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1

ANDY DEACON, KEVIN DUFF, ANDY JAMES, MARK McLOUGHLIN World War1 Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC2

GRAHAM WILD, GEORGE FRY, JAMES BURCHILL Mountain: Life at the Extreme (Himalaya) – BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit / BBC2

KARL MAINZER, ROWAN JENNINGS, ADAM SCOURFIELD, SEAN O’NEIL David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC2

RUSSELL EDWARDS, TRISTAN POWELL, ROBERT ENTWISTLE, MARC WOJTANOWSKI The Grand Tour – W Chump and Sons / Amazon

SOUND: FICTION

SOUND TEAM Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

FORBES NOONAN, BEN NORRINGTON, JIM GODDARD, GRANT BRIDGEMAN Peaky Blinders (Episode 6) – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

SOUND TEAM Sherlock – Hartswood Films / BBC1

SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOHN RODDA, TIM CAVAGIN, KENNY CLARK, MICHAEL MAROUSSAS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS sponsored by Autodesk

DNEG TV, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, RUSSELL McLEAN, JOEL COLLINS Metalhead (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

BLUEBOLT, COLIN GORRY EFFECTS LTD, ADAM GLASMAN, ROB PIZZEY Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

ONE OF US, ASA SHOUL, CHRISTOPHER REYNOLDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

THOMAS HORTON, FREEFOLK, DOUBLE NEGATIVE, NVIZIBLE Emerald City – NBC Universal / 5Star

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

WILLIAM BARTLETT SS-GB – Sid Gentle Films / BBC1

BDH CREATIVE Blue Planet II – BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1

LIQUID TV Have I Got News for You – Hat Trick Productions / BBC1

MORGAN BERINGER Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC2

WRITER: COMEDY

STEVE PEMBERTON, REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No. 9 – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC2

DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC Three

PAUL COLEMAN, PETER KAY, SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay’s Car Share – Goodnight Vienna Productions / BBC1

SHARON HORGAN, ROB DELANEY Catastrophe – Avalon Television / Merman / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4

WRITER: DRAMA

NICOLE TAYLOR Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1

CHARLIE BROOKER Hang the DJ (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

PETER MORGAN The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

STEVEN KNIGHT Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2