Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in trailer for Suits series finale

Life imitates art as future royal Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in a teaser for her last episode

They say life imitates art, and in this case it seems Suits fans will get a preview of future royal Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry.

In the trailer for the season seven finale of the hit legal drama, we see Rachel (Markle) walk down the aisle and marry her longtime on-screen romance, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Markle is then set to bow out of the role, along with Adams, ahead of her real-life wedding on May 19th at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Markle’s co-stars on Suits, actor Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Wendell Pierce, are all set to attend the big day, in addition to a number of other celebrities including tennis star Serena Williams and musician Sir Elton John.

Markle has had a prominent role in the drama since the first season and the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, has spoken previously about giving her a fitting sendoff, rather than sensationally killing her off.

“I made a decision early on — I don’t remember exactly when in the season, but Meghan’s relationship looked like it was going well. And if that was the case, I guessed that if she married a prince that she wasn’t going to stay on the show,” Korsh explained. “So we decided, in our hearts, to bank on her finding love.”

‘It would be easier to undo a decision to write her [Rachel] off than it would be to at the last minute have to make her leave. She would have to get hit by a bus or something, and I didn’t want to do that,” he said.

In the trailer, Rachel seems to find her fairytale ending, as she smiles and dances with Mike during the wedding reception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to be married on Saturday 19th May. Season seven of Suits can be watched on Netflix by UK viewers.