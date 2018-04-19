First Dates fans fell in love with the show’s oldest ever dater – 97-year-old Richard

Age proved to be no barrier when the Second World War veteran arrived at the restaurant for his date with Ruth

When First Dates welcomed their oldest ever dater to the restaurant, fans of the show fell in love.

97-year-old Richard arrived at the restaurant looking to share his life with a special lady, and before his date even arrived, he was making short work of getting up on the bar stool, ordering a drink and whipping out his iPhone.

The spritely Second World War veteran ended up on a date with Ruth – a woman nearly 20 years his junior. Which still meant that she was 79 years old.

Viewers were won over by Richard’s smiley disposition, positive outlook and zest for life:

Best episode ever of all time tonight. Richard made the show #FirstDates — Jordan (@_Jordanlcfc) April 18, 2018

I agree Richard on #FirstDates is an absolute legend.

97 years old and still living his life the way he wants without a care in the world. Top boy. #FirstDates — edward coppck (@darfpunk) April 18, 2018

I want to take Richard on #firstdates for a pint 🍺 what a bloke!! 97 year old and whips out the iPhone 👍🏻 — Liam Fell (@liamfell2010) April 18, 2018

When I grow up I want to be like Richard ❤️ #FirstDates — Lucy Inman (@LucyInman31) April 18, 2018

#FirstDates Richard has actually brought tears to my eyes, so humble, such a gentleman proper " old school " 😁 — Alicia (@CurlsACB) April 18, 2018

OMG Richard on #FirstDates is such a wonderful person. 97 and FaceTiming and enjoying every minute of life ❤️ — Linda Scannell (@Scano30) April 18, 2018

Also in the restaurant was unlucky in love Ian. The science technician was returning for a second shot at finding love after his first date didn’t work out. You can see if his second date went any better in the clip below:

