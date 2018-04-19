Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
First Dates fans fell in love with the show’s oldest ever dater – 97-year-old Richard

First Dates fans fell in love with the show’s oldest ever dater – 97-year-old Richard

Age proved to be no barrier when the Second World War veteran arrived at the restaurant for his date with Ruth

First Dates - 97 year old Richard

When First Dates welcomed their oldest ever dater to the restaurant, fans of the show fell in love.

Advertisement

97-year-old Richard arrived at the restaurant looking to share his life with a special lady, and before his date even arrived, he was making short work of getting up on the bar stool, ordering a drink and whipping out his iPhone.

The spritely Second World War veteran ended up on a date with Ruth – a woman nearly 20 years his junior. Which still meant that she was 79 years old.

Viewers were won over by Richard’s smiley disposition, positive outlook and zest for life:

Also in the restaurant was unlucky in love Ian. The science technician was returning for a second shot at finding love after his first date didn’t work out. You can see if his second date went any better in the clip below:

Advertisement

First Dates continues Wednesdays on Channel 4 at 10pm

Tags

All about First Dates

First Dates - 97 year old Richard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

First Dates: Ian

First Dates exclusive clip: Ian returns for a second date

First Dates Charlotte

Who's that girl? First Dates introduces a brand new waitress

143075.61b40eed-d94a-4ea2-91ae-34494eff8f56

Henry VIII goes on First Dates to find a second wife in new Horrible Histories sketch

ITV2 announce new show from makers of Love Island

Coming soon Everything we know about Love Island 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more