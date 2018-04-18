Dale Winton dies aged 62

The presenter best known for hosting Supermarket Sweep passed away at his home on Wednesday

Dale Winton has died at the age of 62.

The presenter – who is best known for hosting ITV’s Supermarket Sweep from 1993 to 2000 – passed away at his home, his agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today,” she said.

“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”

Winton was a regular on TV screens in the 1990s, most memorably hosting game show Supermarket Sweep for seven series until 2000 before presiding over its revival in 2007.

He also fronted the National Lottery’s In It To Win It between 2002 and 2016, as well as series Hole in the Wall, Celebrity Fit Club and Stars Reunited.

His most recent presenting duty saw him due to host Channel 5 travel series Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive which was pulled from the schedules after just one episode back in March.