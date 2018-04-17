Accessibility Links

The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder to lead new Netflix vampire series V-Wars

Somerhalder is bringing his eight years of experience in the vamp world to a new ten-parter on Netflix

Ian Somerhalder (Getty, EH)

Ian Somerhalder, star of The Vampire Diaries, is set to lead the cast of a new Netflix vampire series entitled V-Wars. 

Somerhalder cut his teeth (sorry) in the vamp world across eight series of The Vampire Diaries, which ended in 2017.

V-Wars will be a ten-part series adaptation of the books written by Jonathan Maberry.

According to the synopsis, Somerhalder will play Dr Luther Swann in V-Wars, a man “who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans.”

There is no news yet on a release date or further casting for the series. Watch this space…

