BBC comedy The Wrong Mans with James Corden set for US remake

Original creator and star James Corden is set to help adapt the series

BBC2 series The Wrong Mans is set for a US remake, with original creators and stars James Corden and Matthew Baynton already on board to help adapt the script.

The new series is in the works at US TV network Showtime, and will star Ben Schwartz, best known for playing Jean-Ralphio in Parks & Recreation and for being the look-a-like of Steve Harrington from Stranger Things.

The original 2013 comedy thriller starred Corden and Baynton as two office workers who become embroiled in a kidnapping plot after a series of mischances and a case of mistaken identity.

The story begins when Baynton’s character, Sam, witnesses a car swerve and crash on an icy road, before he picks up a dropped mobile phone. A mysterious voice tells him: “If you are not here by five o’clock, we will kill your wife.” When his co-worker, Phil (Corden) encourages him to play along, the two quickly find they’re out of their depth.

The new Showtime adaptation will enlist both The Late Late Show host and Baynton as writers, in addition to Ian Maxtone-Graham, former Simpsons writer and executive producer. The three will co-produce the pilot alongside Warner Bros, JJ Abrams production company Bad Robot and Fulwell 73, the same production company that Corden works with on The Late Late Show.

Watch the original BBC trailer here.

