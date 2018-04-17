Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Benedict Cumberbatch sends a message to Judge Rinder ahead of his 1,000th show

Benedict Cumberbatch sends a message to Judge Rinder ahead of his 1,000th show

The Avengers: Infinity War star surprised Rinder on ITV's Good Morning Britain

Screen Shot 2018-04-16 at 14.58.18

Benedict Cumberbatch surprised his pal Judge Rinder on Good Morning Britain with a message congratulating him on reaching 1,000 shows of his ITV programme.

Advertisement

The Avengers: Infinity War star, who is a close friend of Robert Rinder’s, pre-recorded a message for his pal, which Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid shared with him ahead of his 1,000th episode on Monday.

“Rob – congratulations on your 1,000th show. I mean, I only got to 92 of Hamlet, I can’t imagine how you feel playing Judge Rinder every day,” the actor said in the short clip. “A thousand! That’s amazing. Well done, we love you.”

Check out Cumberbatch’s message, and Rinder’s reaction, below.

Rinder and Cumberbatch go way back. The duo met while studying at Manchester University, when Robert had to step down from a role in a student play and the Sherlock star auditioned to replace him.

Later in the show, Rinder joked that while he hadn’t gotten the pay rise that he had asked for to mark the occasion, that ITV had gifted him with a golden gavel.

“I thought it was a good opportunity, given the economic climate, for a little bit of a pay rise – Judge Judy seems to get it every year,” he said. “But instead, they gave me a golden gavel!”

Advertisement

Judge Rinder airs weekdays at 2pm on ITV

Tags

All about Good Morning Britain

Screen Shot 2018-04-16 at 14.58.18
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock series 4

Benedict Cumberbatch is “very keen” to return to Sherlock, says Steven Moffat

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Benedict Cumberbatch says there’s no guarantee of a Doctor Strange sequel

Mandeep Dhillon and David Morrissey in The City and the City (BBC, EH)

Meet the cast of The City And The City

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Avengers: Infinity War

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more