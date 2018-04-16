Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
This Morning has moved to a new studio – so how come the view from the window is still the same?

This Morning has moved to a new studio – so how come the view from the window is still the same?

Have they re-routed the Thames?

This Morning studio view

ITV has transplanted its daytime studios on London’s Southbank to a new site in the west of the capital – White City, former home of the BBC – and from today, Monday 16th April, shows like Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will be broadcasting from there.

Advertisement

But wait, White City is about a mile and a half from the banks of the Thames. So how come we can see the same view of the river out of the This Morning windows as we could from the previous studio, complete with trees moving in the breeze, people walking up and down and boats going by?

There’s a simple, but nevertheless rather impressive, answer.

You see, with a great deal of foresight, producers decided to record reams of footage of the Southbank river view from throughout the year – spring, summer, autumn and winter – to play on a backdrop made to look like a window.

Advertisement

“We love it so much we brought it with us!” a spokesperson for This Morning told RadioTimes.com – and no doubt fans of the show will agree with that decision.

Tags

All about This Morning

This Morning studio view
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

123608

Strictly's Ore Oduba stands in for Philip Schofield on This Morning

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 3: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Picard holding his face in his hand in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode Deja Q (Season 3 Episode 13). In the episode, Picard places his face in his hand after Q requests to board the Enterprise. Original broadcast February 3, 1990. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson rile sci-fi fans by suggesting Patrick Stewart was in Star Wars

London marathon runners, Getty and Virgin Money London Marathon, SD

Who are the celebrities running the London Marathon 2018?

Mike Bushell BBC Breakfast interview

This BBC presenter falling into a swimming pool during a live interview is the gift that keeps on giving

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more