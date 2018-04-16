Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island 2018 set to be longest series EVER as ITV2 plans Mallorca return

Love Island 2018 set to be longest series EVER as ITV2 plans Mallorca return

Series four of the smash hit ITV2 show will reportedly be back at the same Mallorcan villa for a whopping eight weeks this summer

107895

Be prepared for Love Island to take over more of your summer than ever before.

Advertisement

When the smash hit ITV2 show returns later this year, RadioTimes.com understands that it will be Love Island’s longest ever series.

At the moment, the show is expected to run for a whopping eight weeks – a full week longer than in 2017 and two weeks longer than series one and two.

The new islanders are also set to return to the same location as last year, RadioTimes.com has learned.

The villa will be the same one that we saw Chris and Olivia getting muggy in last year. Although it will undergo a bit of a refurb, there will reportedly be “no drastic changes” to the venue, with the layout also remaining largely the same.

Last year’s series was a huge success for ITV2 and was one of the most talked about programmes of the summer. The live final managed to beat BBC1, BBC2 and Channel 4 in the ratings after being watched by almost three million people. Kem and Amber were the islanders voted to win by viewers, scooping the £50,000 prize.

Advertisement

Caroline Flack will again be returning to host the series when it returns to ITV2 this summer.

Tags

All about Love Island

107895
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV2 announce new show from makers of Love Island

Is Survival of the Fittest as good as Love Island?

Survival Of The Fittest

What is Survival of the Fittest? Everything you need to know about ITV2’s new Love Island

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes in Crackin' On

Chris and Olivia have another blazing row in Crackin’ On – as some former Love Island stars make cameos

Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On

Love Island’s Olivia speaks about break up with Chris ahead of new series Crackin’ On

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more