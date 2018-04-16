Love Island 2018 set to be longest series EVER as ITV2 plans Mallorca return

Series four of the smash hit ITV2 show will reportedly be back at the same Mallorcan villa for a whopping eight weeks this summer

Be prepared for Love Island to take over more of your summer than ever before.

When the smash hit ITV2 show returns later this year, RadioTimes.com understands that it will be Love Island’s longest ever series.

At the moment, the show is expected to run for a whopping eight weeks – a full week longer than in 2017 and two weeks longer than series one and two.

The new islanders are also set to return to the same location as last year, RadioTimes.com has learned.

The villa will be the same one that we saw Chris and Olivia getting muggy in last year. Although it will undergo a bit of a refurb, there will reportedly be “no drastic changes” to the venue, with the layout also remaining largely the same.

Last year’s series was a huge success for ITV2 and was one of the most talked about programmes of the summer. The live final managed to beat BBC1, BBC2 and Channel 4 in the ratings after being watched by almost three million people. Kem and Amber were the islanders voted to win by viewers, scooping the £50,000 prize.

Caroline Flack will again be returning to host the series when it returns to ITV2 this summer.