Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson rile sci-fi fans by suggesting Patrick Stewart was in Star Wars

Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson rile sci-fi fans by suggesting Patrick Stewart was in Star Wars

The internet was NOT happy about it

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 3: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Picard holding his face in his hand in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode Deja Q (Season 3 Episode 13). In the episode, Picard places his face in his hand after Q requests to board the Enterprise. Original broadcast February 3, 1990. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Nerds of the internet exploded into a collective wail of frustration on Sunday morning after Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson mistakenly referred to Patrick Stewart as an alum of Star Wars rather than Star Trek. 

Advertisement

On BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, the host introduced his guest – who was on the show as a spokesperson for the People’s Vote, a group campaigning for a public vote on the final Brexit deal when it is agreed by the government – as “Sir Patrick Stewart, known for X-Men and Star Wars”.

However, as we know, Stewart is best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And, subsequently, for several Picard-based memes.

And that wasn’t the end of it – later on, Marr’s second guest, Boris Johnson, referred to Stewart as having “something to do with Star Wars”. As Stewart’s segment was pre-recorded, he wasn’t in-studio to correct the error, but there were plenty of fans on Twitter who were quite keen to do so.

Let this be a lesson to any broadcasters planning on interviewing Stewart during his current political campaign: hell hath no fury like a sci-fi fan scorned.

Advertisement

The Andrew Marr Show airs Sundays on BBC1

Tags

All about The Andrew Marr Show

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 3: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Picard holding his face in his hand in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode Deja Q (Season 3 Episode 13). In the episode, Picard places his face in his hand after Q requests to board the Enterprise. Original broadcast February 3, 1990. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Avengers: Infinity War

LOST IN SPACE

New on Netflix Meet the cast of Lost in Space

DSC7203 (2)

Kiefer Sutherland teases election year season 3 of Designated Survivor

Ordeal by Innocence

Viewers divided over BBC change to Ordeal By Innocence ending

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more