Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson rile sci-fi fans by suggesting Patrick Stewart was in Star Wars

Nerds of the internet exploded into a collective wail of frustration on Sunday morning after Andrew Marr and Boris Johnson mistakenly referred to Patrick Stewart as an alum of Star Wars rather than Star Trek.

On BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, the host introduced his guest – who was on the show as a spokesperson for the People’s Vote, a group campaigning for a public vote on the final Brexit deal when it is agreed by the government – as “Sir Patrick Stewart, known for X-Men and Star Wars”.

However, as we know, Stewart is best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And, subsequently, for several Picard-based memes.

And that wasn’t the end of it – later on, Marr’s second guest, Boris Johnson, referred to Stewart as having “something to do with Star Wars”. As Stewart’s segment was pre-recorded, he wasn’t in-studio to correct the error, but there were plenty of fans on Twitter who were quite keen to do so.

Andrew marr just said sir patrick Stewart was famous for X-Men and starwars….. this is a serious show about politics…. pic.twitter.com/9UmOBORvsY — inkedstag (@AdamPhoenixx) April 15, 2018

Andrew Marr on @BBCNews just now:

"Sir Patrick Stewart, known for X-Men and STAR WARS" Nerds:

"Nnooooooo!!!" — Sim👁️n (@iSimonFiction) April 15, 2018

@BorisJohnson on the Andrew Marr show saying Patrick Stewart was in STAR WARS 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Simon Banks (@SiBanksy) April 15, 2018

Patrick Stewart was in Star Trek not Star Wars folks #bbcbreakfast #andrewmarr — Sir Phantom Flan Flinger OBE (@flinger_of_flan) April 15, 2018

@SirPatStew according to the beeb (Andrew marr) you were in Star Wars. I missed it! What part were you? I must add this piece of trivia to my “dating repertoire” 😉. Xx — nikola dewick (@DewickNikola) April 15, 2018

Andrew Marr this morning : @BorisJohnson was doing so well until he mentioned @SirPatStew and #StarWars in the same sentence#Marr — Darran Summerfield (@DarranSF) April 15, 2018

“To boldly go” is Star Trek, not Star Wars Boris, as every nerd in the country is screaming at you now. #marr — Shoare Ragnarok (@davidshoare) April 15, 2018

Let this be a lesson to any broadcasters planning on interviewing Stewart during his current political campaign: hell hath no fury like a sci-fi fan scorned.

The Andrew Marr Show airs Sundays on BBC1