Everything you need to know about the third series of the art contest

What time is The Big Painting Challenge on TV?

The third series of the competition continues 6pm Sunday, BBC1

Advertisement

Who hosts the show?

Mariella Frostrup and Rev Richard Coles will return to front the contest.

What can we expect from the show?

The amateur artists are trying face-painting. Not like you see at kids’ parties but portraiture. “We want more than a good likeness. You must capture the spirit of the sitter,” mentor Pascal Anson tells them before introducing a fresh-faced RAF cadet. Most achieve neither and, astonishingly, several are unaware that our eyes are located halfway down our face –something you learn in GCSE art.

The rumpled features of the veteran sitters are easier to reproduce, although Lachlan Goudie’s critiques are extremely harsh: “It’s like an ageing, wasted rock star,” he says dismissively of one portrait. “[She] could be in the Muppets,” he says of another.

Advertisement

Review by Jane Rackham