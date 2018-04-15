Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies reveal which classic monsters they want back on Doctor Who

Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies reveal which classic monsters they want back on Doctor Who

The former Who showrunners think a few of The Doctor's old foes deserve an encore

Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies (Getty, HF)

From the Ice Warriors to the Mondasian Cybermen, the last series of Doctor Who reprised many favourite monsters from the classic show. But what creatures should the sci-fi saga resurrect in the future? Former Who showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies have got some fantastic ideas.

Advertisement

When both asked which old aliens they’d bring back to the Whoniverse on Graham Norton’s Radio 2 show, Davies said he’d want the Krotons (not the croutons, as Norton heard) to return to the series. “They were crystallised monsters and if you think about what you could do with CGI now with something made out of crystals!” he explained.

The monsters from planet Krosi-Aspai-Core have encountered The Doctor on three occasions, debuting in the 1968 series The Krotons with Patrick Troughton’s second Doctor. And although the quasi-organic beings have the power to break down their bodies and reform to suit any situation, The Doctor easily beat them in that story with a splash of sulphuric acid.

So, what about Moffat? He opted to bring back big bug species the Wirrn. “They’re giant insects, but the old show wasn’t able to do them brilliantly,” he said. “[They were in] a fantastic story, but the special effects weren’t fantastic at that point. I think they’d make a fantastic monster now.”

The insectoids made their first appearance in Tom Baker-era story The Ark in Space, where The Doctor discovered their vulnerability to electricity.

And we couldn’t agree with Moffat’s choice more – who wouldn’t tune in to see Jodie Whittaker defeat a few aliens with the help of a giant electric fly swat? We’re looking at you, Chibnall.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies (Getty, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Alex Kingston's River Song, David Tennant's Tenth Doctor and Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Steven Moffat clears up some of Doctor Who’s biggest plot holes in his new novel

David Tennant (Getty, EH)

First look at David Tennant on the set of Lena Dunham’s new comedy

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Steven Moffat, Christopher Eccleston and Russell T Davies (Getty, BBC, HF)

Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat changed the plots of their Doctor Who episodes in new books – here’s why

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more