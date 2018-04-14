MasterChef 2018 crowns “well-deserved” champion

Kenny, David and Nawamin all competed for the MasterChef trophy – but which cook came out top?

And the MasterChef 2018 winner is…Kenny Tutt. The bank manager and dad of two lifted the BBC cooking competition’s trophy last night, finishing ahead of David Crichton and Nawamin Pinpathomrat.

“Today was 100% my best cooking in the entire competition everything just fell into place,” the 36-year-old said after his win. “I am just blown away. I have put my heart and soul into it and it’s been an absolute pleasure. It’s up there with the happiest days of my life!”

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode were full of praise for Kenny’s winning menu, which included a roast scallop and smoked cauliflower starter, squab pigeon breast and bon-bon main, and bitter chocolate and ale ice-cream dessert.

“Every single thing he cooked he poured his heart into. He nailed it,” said John Torode. “I think Kenny’s journey has been extraordinary. He has come a long way. His food has got more and more refined and his main course was make-my-heart-thump fantastic!”

Wallace added: “His starter was a stunningly beautiful dish. It was quality restaurant-style perfection and his main course was even better […] Kenny turned this competition on its head. What a brilliant champion.”

And viewers couldn’t be happier with the win…

However, many considered Kenny an unlikely champion. A poll of 3,400 RadioTimes.com readers put the amateur chef as the least likely to pick up the trophy, with only 21% of people predicting a Kenny win.

With 52% of the vote, Nawamin was favourite to come out top, but he failed to impress judges with his red curry duck – Torode said the dish was “quite tough” and dry.

So, what’s next for Kenny? Speaking about his plans after the competition, the chef said “he would love to get more young people cooking”, but that his “ultimate ambition would be to run a high-end gastro Pub”. Just save us a seat whenever you open, Kenny.