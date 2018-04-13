Accessibility Links

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy Run gets pilot order from HBO

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actor has a recurring role in the new series written by Fleabag director Vicky Jones

A pilot episode of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new comedy thriller Run has been ordered by HBO.

The prospective series revolves around two ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life they would send each other a text message simply reading “run”, and then impulsively disappear together.

Vicky Jones, the current playwright in residence at London’s National Theatre and director of the initial Fleabag stage production, will helm the pilot and pen the script, while Waller-Bridge is on-board as executive producer and is set to star in a recurring role as Flick.

Waller-Bridge is having a busy year: her new series Killing Eve, on which she serves as writer and showrunner, has just debuted in the US to rave reviews and is set to air on the BBC later this year (it has already been renewed for season two). She is also set to appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story as a robot called L3-37, and is working on a second series of Fleabag.

Other promising pilots currently in the works at HBO include Lost creator Damon Lindelof’s take on beloved graphic novel Watchmen, and Mrs Fletcher, a comedy starring Kathryn Hahn.

